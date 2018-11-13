U.S. National Teamer Brennan Gravley Announces Verbal to Florida

Las Vegas, Nevada-native Brennan Gravley has announced his verbal commitment to swim at the University of Florida next fall, joining Kevin Vargas, Lucas Kravchenko, Nick Fox, and Tyler Watson in the Gators’ class of 2023.

“I am very excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Florida. Thank you to everyone who has supported me along this journey. Go Gators!”

Gravley trains year-round with Sandpipers of Nevada. He graduated from Centennial High School in 2018 and took a gap year “to find a school that would be his best fit. After a very long and thoughtful process he has chosen to be a gator!” said his coach, Ron Aitken. “I have been extremely proud of Brennan taking the time and patience to find the right school for him. He had several great options and all are excellent schools. He couldn’t go wrong when he was [down] to his top 3.”

Gravley is an open water specialist and is a member of the 2018-19 U.S. National Team for open water. He earned a spot on the squad by virtue of his 6th-place finish at USA Swimming Men’s 10K Nationals (1:48:21.58). He also placed 3rd in the Men’s 5k Nationals (54:32.87) and as the first 18U swimmer to cross the finish line he won the national junior title in the event. Gravley represented Team USA at the 2018 FINA World Junior Open Water Swimming Championships in Eilat, Israel in September. He was a member of the silver medal-winning 4x1250m relay.

In the pool, Gravley swam at Phillips 66 Nationals and NCSA Summer Championships. He improved his PBs in the LCM 400/800 free, 200 back, and 200 fly. His best times in all his top SCY events (200/500/1000/1650 free, 200/400 IM) date from December 2017.

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 15:06.41

1000 free – 9:04.76

500 free – 4:27.81

400 IM – 3:59.36