Campbell Gets On List Of Aussie Qualifiers For Worlds With 1 Day Left

2019 AUSTRALIAN WORLD SWIMMING TRIALS

The penultimate night of competition at the Aussie World Trials brought additional World Championships-worthy swimmers into the fold, bringing the total roster of individual event qualifiers now to 15.

Matthew Wilson and Zac Stubblety-Cook both made the men’s 200m breast, while Emma McKeon added the 100m free to her growing lineup of events.

Cate Campbell is now in the list as well, putting up the #1 time in the world with her 52.12 100m free stunner tonight, while Mitch Larkin and Jack McLoughlin added another event to their lineups.

Women:

Emma McKeon , 100m fly (57.28); 200m free (1:54.55); 100m free (52.41)

, 100m fly (57.28); 200m free (1:54.55); 100m free (52.41) Brianna Throssell , 100m fly (57.57); 200 fly (2:07.39)

, 100m fly (57.57); 200 fly (2:07.39) Kaylee McKeown , 200m IM (2:09.94); 100m back (59.28)

, 200m IM (2:09.94); 100m back (59.28) Ariarne Titmus , 400m free (3:59.35); 200m free (1:55.09); 800m free (8:18.23)

, 400m free (3:59.35); 200m free (1:55.09); 800m free (8:18.23) Kiah Melverton , 400m free (4:05.30); 1500m free (15:56.46); 800m free (8:22.83)

, 400m free (4:05.30); 1500m free (15:56.46); 800m free (8:22.83) Minna Atherton , 100m back (59.20)

, 100m back (59.20) Maddie Gough , 1500m free (15:56.39)

, 1500m free (15:56.39) Cate Campbell, 100m free (52.12)

Men: