Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Campbell Gets On List Of Aussie Qualifiers For Worlds With 1 Day Left

2019 AUSTRALIAN WORLD SWIMMING TRIALS

The penultimate night of competition at the Aussie World Trials brought additional World Championships-worthy swimmers into the fold, bringing the total roster of individual event qualifiers now to 15.

Matthew Wilson and Zac Stubblety-Cook both made the men’s 200m breast, while Emma McKeon added the 100m free to her growing lineup of events.

Cate Campbell is now in the list as well, putting up the #1 time in the world with her 52.12 100m free stunner tonight, while Mitch Larkin and Jack McLoughlin added another event to their lineups.

Women:

  • Emma McKeon, 100m fly (57.28); 200m free (1:54.55); 100m free (52.41)
  • Brianna Throssell, 100m fly (57.57); 200 fly (2:07.39)
  • Kaylee McKeown, 200m IM (2:09.94); 100m back (59.28)
  • Ariarne Titmus, 400m free (3:59.35); 200m free (1:55.09); 800m free (8:18.23)
  • Kiah Melverton, 400m free (4:05.30); 1500m free (15:56.46); 800m free (8:22.83)
  • Minna Atherton, 100m back (59.20)
  • Maddie Gough, 1500m free (15:56.39)
  • Cate Campbell, 100m free (52.12)

Men:

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Troy

Cate’s time should be 52.12 instead of 52.21.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago

About Loretta Race

Loretta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!