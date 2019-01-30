Cal’s McLaughlin, Arizona’s Schnell Named Pac-12 Weekly Honorees

Courtesy: Pac-12 Conference

SAN FRANCISCO – The Pac-12 Conference office announced today that Katie McLaughlin of Cal was named Pac-12 Women’s Swimmer of the Week and Arizona’s Delaney Schnell was voted Pac-12 Women’s Diver of the Week.

WOMEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK

Katie McLaughlin, Sr., California (Dana Point, Calif.)

McLaughlin went undefeated in five different individual races by more than a full second each and earned a podium finish in three relays in California’s dual meet victories over Arizona State (190-110) and Arizona (179-118) last week. The senior won the 200-meter butterfly (1:55.78) by nearly four seconds and took home the 500 freestyle (4:48.02) versus ASU, while placing first in the 200 free relay (1:30.26) and second in the 200 medley relay (1:40.76). Finished first in three races against the Wildcats, including the 200 free (1:46.81), 100 free (49.29) and 100 fly (52.69) before helping the 400 free relay clock in second at a time of 3:22.22. Her splits on the 200 medley relay at Arizona State (23.42 fly) and 400 free relay at Arizona (48.86) were both the fastest of all swimmers.

Also Nominated: Mackenzie Rumrill, ARIZ, Brooke Forde, STAN; Sarah Lott, UTAH.

WOMEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK

Delaney Schnell, So., Arizona (Tucson, Ariz.)

Schnell won all four events she competed in last week as Arizona competed against Stanford and California. The sophomore swept the women’s diving events versus the Cardinal with 314.33 points in the 1-meter and then claimed the 3-meter with a score of 369.23, which is just two points shy of the school record and a personal best. Schnell demonstrated her consistency against the Golden Bears, topping the podium in the 1-meter and 3-meter by scores of 342.45 and 317.10, respectively.

Also Nominated: Ashley McCool, ASU; Carolina Sculti, STAN; Emma Ruchala, UTAH.