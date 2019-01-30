US Masters Swimming Announces 13 National Championship Events for 2020

U.S. Masters Swimming (USMS) has announced the dates and locations for its 2020 masters national championship meets.

The highlight of the year will be the USMS Spring National Championship that will be held from April 23rd-26th in San Antonio, Texas (previously announced). That meet will be the official 50th anniversary celebration of the event in the same state where it all began.

As the story is told by USMS, the first ever National Masters Swimming Championships was held in Amarillo, Texas from May 2nd-3rd, 1970. Captain Ransom J. Arthur, then a doctor in the Navy, persuaded John Spannuth, the president of the Coaches Association, to host the meet, believing it would improve physical fitness in adults. The first edition drew 46 swimmers, and a year later, returned to Amarillo where that number more-than-doubled.

The meet will be outside in San Antonio, where the average April temperature has highs of 82 degrees and very little rain (only 3 days/month, on average).

Summer Nationals, meanwhile, will be held from August 13th-16th in Richmond, Virginia at the Collegiate School. That facility has elbowed its way into the national hosting rotation thanks to a facility that boasts 3 pools, including the transplanted pool from the 2008 U.S. Olympic Trials in Omaha.

In total, USMS will sponsor 13 national championships in 2020: 2 in the pool, 6 in open water, and 5 postal meets.

Full 2020 USMS National Championships Event Schedule

Pool Championships:

USMS Spring National Championship (SCY), April 23-26, San Antonio, Texas

USMS Summer National Championship (LCM), August 13-16, Richmond, Virginia

Open Water:

Sprint-Distance Open Water Championship (June 27 in Santa Barbara, Calif.)

2-Mile Cable Open Water Championship (Aug. 8 in Lake Placid, N.Y.)

Middle-Distance Open Water Championship (July 18 in Lake Erie in Ohio)

Long-Distance Open Water Championship (June 13 in Livermore, Calif.)

Marathon-Distance Open Water Championship (Aug. 15 in Hague, N.Y.)

Ultramarathon-Distance Open Water Championship (July 25 in Newport, Vt.).

ePostal: