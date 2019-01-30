Queens (NC) Women Remain on Top of D2 Rankings, Men Climb to #1

Editor’s Note: SwimSwam is not on the voting panel for the CSCAA Dual Meet Rankings, but the rankings are posted as a courtesy to the CSCAA.
In the first CSCAA rankings of 2019 for NCAA‘s Division II, the Queens women swapped up to the #1 spot, unseating UC San Diego, who was #1 going into the new year after 2018’s final rankings. They remain at #1 in today’s updated rankings, while the Queens men have joined them up at #1 after moving to #2 last ranking.
The full CSCAA release is below:
January 29, 2019 – The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) have released their fourth TYR Top 25 Dual Meet Swimming and Diving Poll of the 2018-19 season. The Queens University men and women took over the number one position after their showings this past month.
On the women’s side, Drury, Indianapolis, UC San Diego, and West Chester round out the top five spots. On the men’s side Indianapolis, Delta State, Simon Fraser, and Lindenwood complete the top five. In total, twenty-six men’s and twenty-nine women’s teams earned votes.
The poll aims to measure the top teams in head-to-head competition.
The rankings are voted on by CSCAA-member coaches and the next polls are scheduled for release on February 27th.
Division II Women
|Rank
|Prev
|Team
|Points
|1
|1
|Queens (NC)
|150
|2
|2
|Drury
|144
|3
|4
|Indianapolis
|132
|4
|3
|UC San Diego
|131
|5
|5
|West Chester
|129
|6
|10
|Lindenwood
|111
|7
|6
|Tampa
|103
|8
|7
|Wingate
|99
|9
|11
|Colorado Mesa
|97
|10
|9
|Nova Southeastern
|95
|11
|14
|Delta State
|92
|12
|8
|West Florida
|88
|13
|13
|Northern Michigan
|79
|14
|11
|Grand Valley
|74
|15
|14
|Wayne State
|67
|16
|17
|Florida Southern
|53
|17
|21
|Findlay
|52
|18
|22
|Oklahoma Baptist
|51
|19
|16
|Simon Fraser
|46
|20
|20
|Carson-Newman
|34
|21
|19
|Minnesota State
|32
|22
|18
|Fresno Pacific
|31
|23
|24
|Cal State East Bay
|20
|24
|23
|Truman State
|19
|25
|NR
|Saint Cloud State/Bloomsburg
|8
Also Receiving Votes:
Lynn/Saginaw Valley State (2), Sioux Falls (1)
Division II Men
|Rank
|Prev
|Team
|Points
|1
|2
|Queens (NC)
|175
|2
|1
|Indianapolis
|168
|3
|5
|Delta State
|161
|4
|6
|Simon Fraser
|151
|5
|7
|Lindenwood
|143
|6
|3
|Grand Valley
|140
|7
|10
|Drury
|135
|8
|9
|Colorado Mesa
|120
|8
|4
|Tampa
|120
|10
|11
|UC San Diego
|116
|11
|12
|Northern Michigan
|111
|12
|8
|Wayne State
|95
|13
|13
|Florida Southern
|93
|14
|14
|Carson-Newman
|85
|15
|17
|McKendree
|75
|16
|15
|Saint Leo
|64
|16
|18
|Nova Southeastern
|64
|18
|16
|Wingate
|60
|19
|24
|Missouri S&T
|52
|20
|21
|West Chester
|41
|21
|19
|Florida Tech
|28
|22
|23
|Fresno Pacific
|23
|22
|22
|Henderson State
|23
|24
|20
|Oklahoma Baptist
|20
|25
|NR
|Truman State
|8
Also Receiving Votes:
Lewis (4)
It’s probably all over but the shouting, given what Queens picked up in midseason.