Queens (NC) Women Remain on Top of D2 Rankings, Men Climb to #1

Editor’s Note: SwimSwam is not on the voting panel for the CSCAA Dual Meet Rankings, but the rankings are posted as a courtesy to the CSCAA.

In the first CSCAA rankings of 2019 for NCAA‘s Division II, the Queens women swapped up to the #1 spot, unseating UC San Diego, who was #1 going into the new year after 2018’s final rankings. They remain at #1 in today’s updated rankings, while the Queens men have joined them up at #1 after moving to #2 last ranking.

The full CSCAA release is below:

January 29, 2019 – The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) have released their fourth TYR Top 25 Dual Meet Swimming and Diving Poll of the 2018-19 season. The Queens University men and women took over the number one position after their showings this past month.

On the women’s side, Drury, Indianapolis, UC San Diego, and West Chester round out the top five spots. On the men’s side Indianapolis, Delta State, Simon Fraser, and Lindenwood complete the top five. In total, twenty-six men’s and twenty-nine women’s teams earned votes.

The poll aims to measure the top teams in head-to-head competition.

The rankings are voted on by CSCAA-member coaches and the next polls are scheduled for release on February 27th.

Division II Women

Rank Prev Team Points 1 1 Queens (NC) 150 2 2 Drury 144 3 4 Indianapolis 132 4 3 UC San Diego 131 5 5 West Chester 129 6 10 Lindenwood 111 7 6 Tampa 103 8 7 Wingate 99 9 11 Colorado Mesa 97 10 9 Nova Southeastern 95 11 14 Delta State 92 12 8 West Florida 88 13 13 Northern Michigan 79 14 11 Grand Valley 74 15 14 Wayne State 67 16 17 Florida Southern 53 17 21 Findlay 52 18 22 Oklahoma Baptist 51 19 16 Simon Fraser 46 20 20 Carson-Newman 34 21 19 Minnesota State 32 22 18 Fresno Pacific 31 23 24 Cal State East Bay 20 24 23 Truman State 19 25 NR Saint Cloud State/Bloomsburg 8

Also Receiving Votes:

Lynn/Saginaw Valley State (2), Sioux Falls (1)

Division II Men

Rank Prev Team Points 1 2 Queens (NC) 175 2 1 Indianapolis 168 3 5 Delta State 161 4 6 Simon Fraser 151 5 7 Lindenwood 143 6 3 Grand Valley 140 7 10 Drury 135 8 9 Colorado Mesa 120 8 4 Tampa 120 10 11 UC San Diego 116 11 12 Northern Michigan 111 12 8 Wayne State 95 13 13 Florida Southern 93 14 14 Carson-Newman 85 15 17 McKendree 75 16 15 Saint Leo 64 16 18 Nova Southeastern 64 18 16 Wingate 60 19 24 Missouri S&T 52 20 21 West Chester 41 21 19 Florida Tech 28 22 23 Fresno Pacific 23 22 22 Henderson State 23 24 20 Oklahoma Baptist 20 25 NR Truman State 8

Also Receiving Votes:

Lewis (4)