Indiana, Northwestern Share Big Ten Weekly Honors

January 30th, 2019 Big Ten, College, News

Courtesy: Big Ten Conference

Swimmer of the Week

Calypso Sheridan, Northwestern

So. – Brisbane, Australia – Mount Saint Michael’s College

  • Earned six individual first-place finishes last week against Louisville and Cincinnati
  • Recorded first-place and NCAA ‘B’ cut times in the 200 backstroke (1:56.81) and 400 individual medley (4:14.87) against Louisville
  • Added a first-place finishes in the 100 backstroke (53.99) against Louisville and in the 100 backstroke (54.35), 200 backstroke (1:59.82) and 200 breaststroke (2:15.90) against Cincinnati to her resume
  • Finished second with her 200 medley relay team against Louisville (1:40.23), and Cincinnati (1:44.07)
  • Garners her first career Swimmer of the Week award
  • Last Northwestern Swimmer of the Week: Annika Winsnes (Dec. 23, 2015)

Diver of the Week

Jessica Parratto, Indiana

Sr. – Dover, N. H. – Homeschooled

  • Finished first in the 1-meter and platform diving events against Purdue last week
  • Recorded an NCAA Zone Championship qualifying score in the 1-meter (311.70) and platform (316.65)
  • Earns her third career Diver of the Week award and second of the season
  • Last Indiana Diver of the Week: Jessica Parratto (Jan. 23, 2019)

Freshman of the Week

Miriam Guevara, Northwestern

El Paso, Texas – Coronado – Computer Science

  • Earned two individual first-place finishes against Louisville and Cincinnati
  • Recorded first-place finishes in the 100 butterfly (54.69) against Louisville and the 100 butterfly (54.18) and 200 medley relay (1:41.59) against Cincinnati
  • Finished second with her 200 medley relay team (1:40.23) team against Louisville
  • Earns her first Freshman of the Week award
  • Last Northwestern Freshman of the Week: Jasmine Hellmer (Oct. 31, 2018)

