Indiana, Northwestern Share Big Ten Weekly Honors

Courtesy: Big Ten Conference
Swimmer of the Week
Calypso Sheridan, Northwestern
So. – Brisbane, Australia – Mount Saint Michael’s College
- Earned six individual first-place finishes last week against Louisville and Cincinnati
- Recorded first-place and NCAA ‘B’ cut times in the 200 backstroke (1:56.81) and 400 individual medley (4:14.87) against Louisville
- Added a first-place finishes in the 100 backstroke (53.99) against Louisville and in the 100 backstroke (54.35), 200 backstroke (1:59.82) and 200 breaststroke (2:15.90) against Cincinnati to her resume
- Finished second with her 200 medley relay team against Louisville (1:40.23), and Cincinnati (1:44.07)
- Garners her first career Swimmer of the Week award
- Last Northwestern Swimmer of the Week: Annika Winsnes (Dec. 23, 2015)
Diver of the Week
Jessica Parratto, Indiana
Sr. – Dover, N. H. – Homeschooled
- Finished first in the 1-meter and platform diving events against Purdue last week
- Recorded an NCAA Zone Championship qualifying score in the 1-meter (311.70) and platform (316.65)
- Earns her third career Diver of the Week award and second of the season
- Last Indiana Diver of the Week: Jessica Parratto (Jan. 23, 2019)
Freshman of the Week
Miriam Guevara, Northwestern
El Paso, Texas – Coronado – Computer Science
- Earned two individual first-place finishes against Louisville and Cincinnati
- Recorded first-place finishes in the 100 butterfly (54.69) against Louisville and the 100 butterfly (54.18) and 200 medley relay (1:41.59) against Cincinnati
- Finished second with her 200 medley relay team (1:40.23) team against Louisville
- Earns her first Freshman of the Week award
- Last Northwestern Freshman of the Week: Jasmine Hellmer (Oct. 31, 2018)
