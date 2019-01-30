Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

IU’s Apple, Capobianco, Brinegar Picked As Big Ten’s Best of the Week

January 30th, 2019 Big Ten, College, News

Courtesy: Big Ten Conference

Swimmer of the Week

Zach Apple, Indiana

Sr. – Trenton, Ohio – Edgewood

  • Earned four first place finishes in last week’s dual meet versus Purdue
  • Posted a 20.09 in the 50 Freestyle, a 44.27 in the 100 Freestyle, a 1:38.77 in the 200 Freestyle and helped the 400 Freestyle Relay team to a first-place finish with a final time of 2:57.23
  • Earns his second career Swimmer of the Week honor and the second of the season
  • Last Indiana Swimmer of the Week: Zach Apple (Nov. 21, 2018)

Diver of the Week

Andrew Capobianco, Indiana
So. – Holly Springs, NC – Holly Springs

  • Took first and posted a personal record score in the 1-meter diving event with a score of 424.95
  • Earned second place in the platform event with a score of 366.98
  • Earns the second Big Ten Diver of the Week award of his career and the second in as many weeks
  • Last Indiana Diver of the Week: Andrew Capobianco (Jan. 23, 2019)

Freshman of the Week

Michael Brinegar, Indiana

Columbus, Ind. – Tesoro

  • Took first in the 500 Freestyle with a final time of 4:26.25 and the 1,000 Freestyle by touching the wall in 9:07.43
  • Helped the Hoosiers earn their 29th straight dual meet win
  • Earns his first career Freshman of the Week award
  • Last Indiana Freshman of the Week: Gabriel Fantoni (Jan. 31, 2018)

