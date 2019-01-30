Carr, Hoffer Garner Pac-12 Weekly Men’s Accolades

Courtesy: Pac-12 Conference

SAN FRANCISCO – The Conference office announced today that Daniel Carr of CALIFORNIA was named Pac-12 Men’s Swimmer of the Week and ARIZONA STATE’s David Hoffer was voted Pac-12 Men’s Diver of the Week.

Men’s Swimmer of the Week

Daniel Carr, So., California (Colorado Springs, Colo.)

Carr helped Cal sweep a pair of road dual meets against No. 14 Arizona State and No. 21 Arizona with two first place finishes and two second-place finishes. The standout sophomore swept the 100-yard backstroke events with a 47.25 time in Tempe and 47.67 time in Tucson, and took home second in the 200-yard backstroke events, as well. Carr helped the No. 1-ranked Bears improve to 4-0 in dual meet action with just two dual meets remaining before the Pac-12 Championships, March 6-9. Carr was also recently named to the USA Swimming Pan American Games roster in Peru, which takes place this August, where he will compete in the 100- and 200-meter backstroke. This marks his first weekly or monthly Pac-12 swimming honor.

Men’s Diver of the Week

David Hoffer, Gr., Arizona State (Littleton, Colo.)

Hoffer had two strong home dual meets against No. 1 California and No. 7 Stanford, winning two three-meter events and placing second in the one-meter events. Although the Sun Devils fell to both the Bears and Cardinal, his score of 405.23 in the three-meter on Jan. 26 against Stanford is the highest score in the Pac-12 this season. His season-high three-meter mark is currently the 24th-highest score in the event in Division I diving and marked the first time a Sun Devil scored 400+ this season. The graduate student earns his first Pac-12 Swimmer of the Week honor, but has previously won three monthly honors, twice as a freshman and once as a junior.

The 2019 Pac-12 Women’s Swimming and Men’s and Women’s Diving Championships (Feb. 27–Mar. 2) and the Pac-12 Men’s Swimming Championships (Mar. 6-9) will be held at the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way, Wash.