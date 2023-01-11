Cal’s Isabelle Stadden Named Pac-12 Women’s Swimmer of the Month For December

Courtesy: Pac-12
WOMEN’S SWIMMER OF THE MONTH: Isabelle Stadden, Jr., California (Blaine, Minn.)
- Competed at the Minnesota Invitational in early December, bringing home two individual wins and four relay runner up scores.
- Taking wins in both the 100 back (50.88) and the 200 back (1:50.21), Stadden earned NCAA qualifying times in both.
- Assisted as a part of Cal’s 400 medley relay team that qualified for NCAAs (3:30.96).
- Saw runner up finishes in the 400 freestyle (3:14.98), 800 freestyle relay (7:02.94) and 200 medley relay (1:35.62).
ALSO NOMINATED: Eva Carlson, UCLA.
2022-23 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING MONTHLY/WEEKLY AWARDS
|Month/Week
|Swimmer
|Diver
|November
|Claire Curzan, Stanford
|Lina Sculti, USC
|December
|Isabelle Stadden, California
|—