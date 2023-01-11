Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Cal’s Isabelle Stadden Named Pac-12 Women’s Swimmer of the Month For December

by SwimSwam 0

January 11th, 2023 College, News, Pac-12

Courtesy: Pac-12

WOMEN’S SWIMMER OF THE MONTH: Isabelle Stadden, Jr., California (Blaine, Minn.)

  • Competed at the Minnesota Invitational in early December, bringing home two individual wins and four relay runner up scores.
  • Taking wins in both the 100 back (50.88) and the 200 back (1:50.21), Stadden earned NCAA qualifying times in both.
  • Assisted as a part of Cal’s 400 medley relay team that qualified for NCAAs (3:30.96).
  • Saw runner up finishes in the 400 freestyle (3:14.98), 800 freestyle relay (7:02.94) and 200 medley relay (1:35.62).

ALSO NOMINATED: Eva Carlson, UCLA.

2022-23 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING MONTHLY/WEEKLY AWARDS

Month/Week Swimmer Diver
November Claire Curzan, Stanford Lina Sculti, USC
December Isabelle Stadden, California

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!