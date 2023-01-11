UNC Asheville Women Improve To 6-0 On The Season With Dominant Win Over Gardner-Webb

UNC Asheville vs Gardner-Webb

Friday, January 6, 2023

Asheville, N.C.

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Team Score: UNC Asheville 190, Gardner-Webb 72

Courtesy: UNCA Athletics

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – The UNC Asheville swimming & diving team opened the 2023 portion of its schedule with a 190-72 victory over Gardner-Webb on Friday night from the Justice Center Pool. With the win, the Bulldogs are now a perfect 6-0 in dual meets this season.

“Today was such a good example of how we easily come together as a team,” said sophomore Riley Edmundson afterward. “We are all so positive and I’m so thankful to be a part of something so special. I can’t wait to see what we can do in the upcoming meets. It’ll be super exciting!”

Asheville led from start to finish on Friday as it won 13 of the 14 events against the Runnin’ Bulldogs. The Bulldogs’ depth also was on display as it had two of the top three times in those same 13 events. Furthermore, Friday’s win extends the Bulldogs’ dominance in dual meets as they have now won 18 straight dating back to October 2020.

Plenty of Bulldogs notch event victories on Friday. Caitlin Hefner (200 free – 1:55.12, 500 free – 5:09.91), Abby Parks (100 breaststroke – 1:05.83, 100 free – 52.98), and Edmundson (200 fly – 2:08.66, 400 IM – 4:33.92) all won two events a piece.

Underclassmen Grace Adams (100 backstroke – 59.66), Beatrice Cocconcelli (200 breaststroke – 2:27.96), and Anna Marcotti (100 fly – 57.96) finished first in their assigned events just like veterans Nora Segurola (200 backstroke – 2:05.96) and Delaney Carlton (50 free – 23.47).

In perhaps its best event of the day, the Bulldogs logged the top three times in the 50-yard freestyle. Carlton led the way with a time of 23.47 with teammates Marcotti (24.65) and Ava Kilpatrick (25.06) not far off the pace.

Asheville also won both of the relays (200 free, 200 medley) with times of 1:37.63 and 1:47.34 to bookend its victory against Gardner-Webb. It marked the sixth straight time that Asheville has defeated the Runnin’ Bulldogs.

Asheville will be back in action next weekend when it visits Georgia Southern for a two-day meet on January 14-15.

Courtesy: Gardner-Webb Athletics

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – Gardner-Webb dropped its meet with UNC Asheville Friday from Justice Center Pool.

The top finishers for the Runnin’ Bulldogs were as follows:

First Place Finishes

1000 Yard Freestyle (10:46.63) Hailey Williams

Second Place Finishes

1000 Yard Freestyle (10:52.57) Ellie Eckert

(10:52.57) 100 Yard Backstroke (1:00.18) Hannah Routh

(1:00.18) 500 Yard Freestyle (5:19.69) Ellie Eckert

Third Place Finishes

Gardner-Webb is next in action Saturday, January 14, when it will host Queens at Bost Pool on campus in Boiling Springs. Events are set to begin at 11:00 A.M.