Cal Alumni React to Teri McKeever’s SafeSport Suspension

Former Cal swimmers had mixed reactions to former head coach Teri McKeever‘s three-month suspension by the U.S. Center for SafeSport on Thursday.

“Teri is an amazing coach and person,” said Anya (Kolbisen) Hall, who competed for the Bears from 1996-2000 and won an NCAA title in the 200-meter freestyle relay as a senior. “A handful of snowflake generation athletes have destroyed her reputation.”

Cindy Tran, who won six NCAA titles for Cal from 2010-14, called the punishment “a slap in the face.”

“It’s just strange to think that a year from now she can be back on a (pool) deck coaching and who knows with what intention,” Tran told the OC Register. “It just seems like they wanted to be done with it. She can be back in a year after 20-plus years, 30 years of her coaching and behaving the way she has.”

McKeever admitted to engaging in “behavior that constitutes emotional conduct” between 2000 and 2022 as part of her informal SafeSport resolution, according to the OC Register. She acknowledged screaming profanities close to athletes’ faces, encouraging athletes to train through injuries, grabbing NCAA champion Emily Gantriis by the arm last February, humiliating athletes in the presence of the team, and causing them severe emotional distress. McKeever also said she yelled and cursed at a swimmer suffering from a hip injury, referring to her as a “waste of space.”

Nine Cal women’s swimmers, including six since 2018, told the Southern California News Group that they made plans to kill themselves due to McKeever’s bullying.

“I didn’t see anything explicitly where she says, ‘I own up to my mistakes and I was wrong,’” Tran said. “So it didn’t really feel like anything.”

SafeSport noted that it was unable to make rulings on dozens of allegations from before 2017, when the Center’s code was created.

“In considering the totality of the circumstances surrounding the allegations that occurred between 2000 and 2016, and available policy during that time frame, the Center was unable to identify applicable policy,” SafeSport said.

McKeever, 61, served as the Cal women’s head coach from 1993-2022. She led the program to four NCAA titles and six Pac-12 titles while also working on three U.S. Olympic staffs. That included being named the head coach of the women’s team for the 2012 Games in London, making her the first and only female head coach of the U.S. Olympic swimming team.