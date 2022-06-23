2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- June 18-25, 2022 (pool swimming)
- Budapest, Hungary
- Duna Arena
- LCM (50-meter format)
Night 6 of racing in Budapest saw Ryan Murphy win his first individual world title, taking gold in the men’s 200 backstroke in 1:54. American Lilly King also won gold in the 200 breaststroke, an event she has never won a World Championships. Australia’s Mollie O’Callaghan won the 100 freestyle, out-racing World Record holder Sarah Sjostrom and 100 butterfly gold medalist Torri Huske. Australia picked up another gold medal in the 200 breaststroke via 2020 Olympic gold medalist and World Record holder Zac Stubblety-Cook in the 200 breaststroke, though he was over a second off his World Record set earlier this year. Finally, Team USA earned another gold medal in the men’s 4 x 200 freestyle relay, redeeming their 4th place finish from the Tokyo Olympics. The relay victory also represented the first time Team USA had won the 4 x 200 free relay since 2013.
FINA Highlights — Day 6 Finals
Will update soon.
Women’s 100 Freestyle — Final
- World Record: 51.71, Sarah Sjostrom, SWE (2017)
- Championships Record: 51.71, Sarah Sjostrom, SWE (2017)
- 2021 Olympic Champion: Emma McKeon (AUS), 51.96
- 2019 World Champion: Simone Manuel (USA), 52.04
- Mollie O’Callaghan (AUS), 52.67
- Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 52.80
- Torri Huske (USA), 52.92
- Penny Oleksiak (CAN), 52.98
- Cheng Yujie (CHN), 53.58
- Kayla Sanchez (CAN), 53.59
- Marie Wattel (FRA), 53.60
- Claire Curzan (USA), 53.81
Men’s 100 Butterfly — Semi-Finals
Will update when video is available.
- World Record: 49.45, Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 2021 Olympics
- Championship Record: 49.50, Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 2019 World Championships
- 2021 Olympic Champion: Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 49.45
- 2019 World Champion: Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 49.66
Finals Qualifiers:
- Kristof Milak (HUN), 50.14
- Naoki Mizunuma (JPN), 50.81
- Josh Liendo (CAN), 51.14
- Noe Ponti (SUI), 51.18
- Simon Bucher (AUT), 51.22
- Jakub Majerski (POL) / Matthew Temple (AUS), 51.24
- –
- Michael Andrew (USA), 51.28
Women’s 200 Backstroke — Semi-Finals
Will update when video is available.
- World Record: 2:03.35, Regan Smith (USA) – 2019 World Championships
- Championship Record: 2:03.35, Regan Smith (USA) – 2019 World Championships
- 2021 Olympic Champion: Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 2:04.68
- 2019 World Champion: Regan Smith (USA) – 2:03.35
Finals Qualifiers:
- Phoebe Bacon (USA), 2:05.93
- Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 2:06.41
- Rhyan White (USA), 2:07.04
- Margherita Panziera (ITA), 2:08.28
- Peng Xuwei (CHN), 2:09.19
- Kylie Masse (CAN), 2:09.23
- Dora Molnar (HUN), 2:09.94
- Katalin Burian (HUN), 2:10.07
Men’s 50 Freestyle — Semi-Finals
Will update when video is available.
- World Record: 20.91, Cesar Cielo (BRA) – 2009 Brazilian Championships
- Championship Record: 21.04, Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 2019 World Championships
- 2021 Olympic Champion: Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 21.07
- 2019 World Champion: Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 21.04
Finals Qualifiers:
- Ben Proud (GBR), 21.42
- Lorenzo Zazzeri (ITA), 21.70
- Josh Liendo (CAN), 21.73
- Lewis Burras (GBR), 21.78
- Michael Andrew (USA) / Kristian Gkolomeev (GRE), 21.80
- –
- Szebasztian Szabo (HUN), 21.81
- Bruno Fratus / Maxime Grousset (FRA), 21.83*
*Swim-off required
Women’s 200 Breaststroke
- World Record: 2:18.95, Tatjana Schoenmaker, RSA (2021)
- Championships Record: 2:19.11, Rikke Moller Pedersen, DEN (2013)
- 2021 Olympic Champion: Tatjana Schoenmaker (RSA), 2:18.95
- 2019 World Champion: Yuliya Efimova (RUS), 2:20.17
- Lilly King (USA), 2:22.41
- Jenna Strauch (AUS), 2:23.04
- Kate Douglass (USA), 2:23.20
- Kelsey Wog (CAN), 2:23.86
- Kotryna Teterevkova (LTU), 2:23.90
- Molly Renshaw (GBR), 2:23.92
- Francesca Fangio (ITA), 2:25.08
- Abbie Wood (GBR), 2:26.19
Men’s 200 Backstroke — Final
- World Record: 1:51.92, Aaron Peirsol, USA (2009)
- Championships Record: 1:51.92, Aaron Peirsol, USA (2009)
- 2021 Olympic Champion: Evgeny Rylov (RUS), 1:53.27
- 2019 World Champion: Evgeny Rylov (RUS), 1:53.40
- Ryan Murphy (USA), 1:54.52
- Luke Greenbank (GBR), 1:55.16
- Shaine Casas (USA), 1:55.35
- Brodie Williams (GBR), 1:56.16
- Mewen Tomac (FRA), 1:56.35
- Adam Telegdy (HUN), 1:56.91
- Roman Mityukov (SUI), 1:57.45
- Benedek Kovacs (HUN), 1:58.52
Women’s 50 Butterfly — Final
Will update when video is available.
- World Record: 24.43, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 2014 Swedish Championships
- Championship Record: 24.60, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) –2017 Budapest
- 2019 World Champion: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 25.02
Finals Qualifiers:
- Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 25.13
- Torri Huske (USA), 25.38 AR
- Melanie Henique (FRA), 25.41
- Farida Osman (EGY), 25.46
- Zhang Yufei (CHN), 25.54
- Marie Wattel (FRA), 25.56
- Claire Curzan (USA), 25.67
- Maaike de Waard (NED), 25.75
Men’s 200 Breaststroke — Final
Will update when video is available.
- World Record: 2:05.95, Zac Stubblety-Cook, AUS (2022)
- Championships Record: 2:06.12, Anton Chupkov, RUS (2019)
- 2021 Olympic Champion: Zac Stubblety-Cook (AUS)
- 2019 World Champion: Anton Chupkov (RUS), 2:06.12
- Zac Stubblety-Cook (AUS), 2:07.07
- Erik Persson (SWE) / Yu Hanaguruma (JPN), 2:08.38
- –
- Ryuya Mura (JPN), 2:08.86
- Nic Fink (USA), 2:09.05
- Anton McKee (ISL), 2:09.37
- Caspar Corbeau (NED), 2:09.62
- Matti Mattsson (FIN), 2:09.65
Men’s 4 x 200 Freestyle Relay — Final
- World Record: 6:58.55, USA – 2009 World Championships
- Championship Record: 6:58.55, USA – 2009 World Championships
- 2021 Olympic Champion: Great Britain – 6:58.58
- 2019 World Champion: Australia – 7:00.85
- Relay Lineups
- United States, 7:00.24
- Australia, 7:03.50
- Great Britain, 7:04.00
- Brazil, 7:04.69
- Hungary, 7:06.27
- South Korea, 7:06.93
- France, 7:08.78
- China, 7:10.93