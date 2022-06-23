2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Night 6 of racing in Budapest saw Ryan Murphy win his first individual world title, taking gold in the men’s 200 backstroke in 1:54. American Lilly King also won gold in the 200 breaststroke, an event she has never won a World Championships. Australia’s Mollie O’Callaghan won the 100 freestyle, out-racing World Record holder Sarah Sjostrom and 100 butterfly gold medalist Torri Huske. Australia picked up another gold medal in the 200 breaststroke via 2020 Olympic gold medalist and World Record holder Zac Stubblety-Cook in the 200 breaststroke, though he was over a second off his World Record set earlier this year. Finally, Team USA earned another gold medal in the men’s 4 x 200 freestyle relay, redeeming their 4th place finish from the Tokyo Olympics. The relay victory also represented the first time Team USA had won the 4 x 200 free relay since 2013.

FINA Highlights — Day 6 Finals

Women’s 100 Freestyle — Final

World Record: 51.71, Sarah Sjostrom , SWE (2017)

2019 World Champion: Simone Manuel (USA), 52.04

Men’s 100 Butterfly — Semi-Finals

Women’s 200 Backstroke — Semi-Finals

World Record: 2:03.35, Regan Smith (USA) – 2019 World Championships

2021 Olympic Champion: Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 2:04.68

Men’s 50 Freestyle — Semi-Finals

World Record: 20.91, Cesar Cielo (BRA) – 2009 Brazilian Championships

Championship Record: 21.04, Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 2019 World Championships

*Swim-off required

Women’s 200 Breaststroke

World Record: 2:18.95, Tatjana Schoenmaker, RSA (2021)

Championships Record: 2:19.11, Rikke Moller Pedersen, DEN (2013)

2021 Olympic Champion: Tatjana Schoenmaker (RSA), 2:18.95

2019 World Champion: Yuliya Efimova (RUS), 2:20.17

Men’s 200 Backstroke — Final

World Record: 1:51.92, Aaron Peirsol, USA (2009)

2021 Olympic Champion: Evgeny Rylov (RUS), 1:53.27

2019 World Champion: Evgeny Rylov (RUS), 1:53.40

Women’s 50 Butterfly — Final

World Record: 24.43, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 2014 Swedish Championships

Men’s 200 Breaststroke — Final

World Record: 2:05.95, Zac Stubblety-Cook , AUS (2022)

2021 Olympic Champion: Zac Stubblety-Cook (AUS)

Men’s 4 x 200 Freestyle Relay — Final

World Record: 6:58.55, USA – 2009 World Championships

2021 Olympic Champion: Great Britain – 6:58.58

2019 World Champion: Australia – 7:00.85

