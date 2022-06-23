Farida Osman Qualified For 5th-Straight WC 50 Fly Final (Day 6 Africa Recap)

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Farida Osman swam her way into the final in the women’s 50 butterfly, swimming a 25.54 in the semi-final for 5th overall. Osman has won a medal in this event at the past two editions of the World Championships, having won bronze in the event at both Gwangju 2019 and Budapest 2017.

Women’s 50 Butterfly Top 8 (Semi-finals)

Osman also swam the event in 2015 and placed 5th overall and in 2013 when she finished 7th. That means that this finals swim for Osman will be her 5th-straight appearance in the final and a shot at a 3rd-straight medal.

Osman is currently the only woman from Africa to have qualified for an individual final. She also made the final in the women’s 100 butterfly and wound up in 7th place overall with a 57.66. That time was a new Egyptian and African record for Osman.

In the 50 butterfly, Osman holds the African and Egyptian records at a 25.39, which she delivered in 2017 when she won bronze at World Championships. Her time of 25.54 got her within striking distance of that record, putting it at risk of being broken during the final.

Osman has led the way for Africa at this World Championships while many other top contenders have been absent. South African breaststroke duo of Tatjana Schoenmaker and Kaylene Corbett, for example, are absent from this meet as they prepare for Commonwealth Games later in the summer.

One other potential finalist at this meet for Africa will be Lara van Niekerk in the 50 breaststroke. Van Niekerk enters as the second seed in this event with a 29.72 from earlier this year, which is an African and South African record.

Van Niekerk also raced the 100 breaststroke and placed 13th in the semi-finals with a 1:06.75.

National Records (Africa) As of Day 5