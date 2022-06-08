Bucknell Adds 7 Women, 11 Men to Class of 2026

The women’s team will welcome seven incoming first years from seven different states: California, Connecticut, Maryland, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania. The men’s squad will have 11 student-athletes in its class of 2026, including two divers. They hail from Connecticut (2), New York (2), Pennsylvania (2), California, Florida, Maryland, Texas and Virginia.

“We are very excited about the women joining our team,” Schinnerer said. “During this recruiting cycle, we intentionally targeted a smaller class size because of where our roster numbers stood. That said, we wanted a very impactful class, and this certainly has the potential to be one. All these women come into our program with times that are at a scoring level in the Patriot League.”

“This group of men brings depth and balance to our team,” Schinnerer said. “We knew going into this recruiting cycle that we had the ability to bring in a larger class than usual so we wanted to address several specific needs with it. With a large senior class graduating, we have big shoes to fill. This group will definitely help in that process. In addition to its quality, it will help our team with depth in the distance, backstroke and diving events.”

Braden Beagle

“I’m extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and swimming career at Bucknell University! Thank you to all of my friends, family, and coaches for helping me get to this point. Go Bison!!”

Beagle is from La Cañada Flintridge, California. He is graduating from La Canada High School and swims year-round for Rose Bowl Aquatics. A backstroke/IM specialist, he helped the Spartans win a CIF Division 2 Championship, serving as team captain.

Best times:

200 back – 1:47.04

100 back – 50.00

200 IM – 1:51.37

400 IM – 3:59.52

Hanna Bingley

“I’m super excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Bucknell University. I’m so thankful for everyone who has supported me along the way. Go bison! 🧡💙”

Bingley is a breaststroke specialist. She is from Rockville, Maryland, and swam for Walter Johnson High School and the club team Rockville Montgomery Swim Club. She won the 100 breast (1:03.41) and placed 3rd in the 200 IM (2:07.09) at the 2022 MPSSAA 4A3A State Championships and helped the Wildcats Wildcats win state, regional and division championships. In club swimming, she finished in the top-8 at the Future Championship to earn All-America status.

Best times:

100 breast – 1:02.76

200 breast – 2:18.40

Nikita Bityutskiy

“I am so thrilled to finally announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Bucknell University! Thank you to all of my family, coaches, and friends who have been there for me throughout this entire journey. GO BISON! 🧡💙”

Born in in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Bityutskiy lives in Silver Spring, Maryland and attends Montgomery Blair High School. He helped the Blazers win the 2022 MCPS Division 2 state title and MPSSAA regional crowns in 2022 and 2020. In 2022, he was team captain and the top 500 freestyler (4:45.87) and 100 butterflyer (53.06). Competing for his club team, Rockville Montgomery Swim Club, he is Futures qualifier in the 200 fly.

Best times:

200 fly – 1:54.69

200 back – 1:54.75

400 IM – 4:09.54

500 free – 4:44.09

Jennifer Bolden

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to study and swim at Bucknell University. Thank you to everyone for the help and support along the way. Excited to be a Bison!”

Bolden hails from Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, where she attends Cumberland Valley High School and swims year-round with Cumberland Valley Aquatic Club. A four-year state qualifier in high school, she placed 5th in both the 100 (50.91) and 200 (1:51.13) free at the 2022 PIAA AAA State Championships. An Academic All-American, she served as team captain and helped the Eagles finish as the 2022 Mid Penn runners-up. She recently competed at Middle Atlantic Swimming LSC Championships and finaled in the 50 and 200 free.

Best times:

50 free – 23.70

50 free (relay start) – 23.11

100 free – 50.91

200 free – 1:50.57

100 fly – 57.24

Alex Crossing

Crossing lives in Victor, New York, where he swims for Victor Senior High School and Victor Swim Club. He is the 2022 New York Federation champion in the 500 free (4:31.05) and 8th-place finisher in the 200 free (1:42.76). A week later, he competed at Niagara Swimming Open Championships and won the 500 free, 1650 free, and 400 IM. He was runner-up in the 200 fly and 200 IM and third in the 200 free, and he notched PBs in the 100 fly, 200 fly, and 200 IM. Most recently, he swam at Buffalo Sectionals, kicking off LCM season with PBs in the 200 free (1:57.06) and 800 free (8:30.06), earning a Winter Juniors cut in the latter.

Best times:

1650 free – 15:46.61

500 free – 4:31.05

200 free – 1:41.56

400 IM – 4:02.45

200 fly – 1:52.82

A four-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, Feld lives in New York, New York and attends Churchill School. She is on the national team at Asphalt Green Unified Aquatics and set the team’s 100 back record. She competed in February at Metropolitan Swimming LSC Senior Short Course Championships and placed 5th in the 200 back, 8th in the 200 free, and 13th in prelims of the 500 free. Last year at Summer Mets, she was 8th in the LCM 200 free, 10th in the 400 free, and 7th in the 200 back and she earned PBs in the 50/100 free leading off AGUA relays. Her best times in the SCY 500 free, 200 back, and 200 IM come from the 2021 CPAC December Holiday Invite.

Best times:

200 back – 2:00.12

100 back – 56.80

200 fly – 2:03.72

100 fly – 56.43

400 IM – 4:26.33

Chase Ferguson

“I am proud to announce my commitment to swim for Bucknell University!!! I chose Bucknell for the prestigious academics, caring and amazing coaching staff, and a team driven to succeed in and out of the pool. Thank you to my family, coaches, teammates, and most of all God for all the support they provided me in this journey! GO BISON!!! 🔵🔶 #raybucknell”

Ferguson is from Friendswood, Texas. He attends Houston’s Lutheran South Academy and swims year-round with Sharks Swim Club. A backstroke specialist, he was named to the TAPPS All-State First Team in 2022 for his 100 back performance. He helped the Pioneers win two TAPPS state championships (2022 and 2020) and clocked personal-best times of 51.60/1:52.22 in the 100/200 during his senior season. He was a two-time VYPE/KPRC Channel 2 Sports News Houston High School Swimmer of the Year (2022 and 2020). Ferguson competed at NCSA Spring Championships in March, swimming in the 50/200 free and 100/200 back and earning PBs in the freestyle events. At last summer’s NCSA Championships, he put up lifetime bests in the LCM 200 free (2:01.86), 50 back (29.13), 100 back (1:01.01), 200 back (2:12.16), and 200 IM (2:18.07). Ferguson is also a Gulf Swimming (LSC) student-athlete representative.

Best times:

200 back – 1:52.22

100 back – 51.60

50 back – 24.62

“I am SUPER excited to announce my verbal commitment to Bucknell University to continue my swimming and academic career!! A HUGE thank you to my mom and dad for helping me pursue my dreams wherever they have taken me as well as my sisters, neighbors, coaches, friends, and teammates! Can’t wait to join the team in 2022! GO BISON💙🧡”

Kehley is a freestyle specialist from Trumbull, Connecticut. She attends the Academy of Our Lady of Mercy, Lauralton Hall and swims club with Westport Weston Family YMCA Water Rat Swim Team. She won the Connecticut Class S state titles in the 200 free (2019, 2018) and 500 free (2021, 2019, 2018) and was runner-up at the 2021 Class S State Championships in the 200 free. She helped the Crusaders finish as the 2022 Class S state and SCC runners-up. In club swimming, Kehley recently placed second in the 1650 free (16:48.50) at the 2022 YMCA Short-Course National Championships.

Best times:

1650 free – 16:48.50

1000 free – 10:08.15

500 free – 4:56.86

200 free – 1:52.74

100 free – 53.89

50 free – 24.92

Kyla Kelly

“I’m so excited to announce my commitment to swim and study at Bucknell University and join such a proud community! Thanks to God, my family, and all my coaches and teammates for supporting me on this journey. ‘Ray Bucknell!!! 🧡💙”

Kelly will make the cross-country trip to Lewisburg from Danville, California. A senior at Monte Vista High School, she swims for her high school and for the club team Crow Canyon Sharks. She recently competed at 2022 CIF North Coast Section Championships and finished 18th in the 200 IM and 19th in the 100 back. Her best season was freshman year, when she qualified for the 2019 CIF State Championships in the 100 back and 200 IM and finished in the CIF top-10 in the 100 free, 100 back and 200 IM. Kelly is a Futures qualifier in the 200 free, 100/200 back, and 200/400 IM.

Best times:

200 back – 2:01.26

100 back – 56.95

200 IM – 2:04.25

400 IM – 4:25.91

Jack Krug

Krug is from New Canaan, Connecticut. He is a senior at New Canaan High School and dives year-round with Whirlwind Diving. A two-sport athlete, he played varsity lacrosse for two years in high school. In diving, he helped the Rams win two Connecticut Class L State Championships. He was awarded the team’s King of the Mountain Award as a junior and a senior for scoring the most points.

Best scores:

11 dives – 506 points

Hailing from Bedford, New Hampshire, Leyden swam for Bedford High School and was a six-time New Hampshire High School state champion, winning titles in the 100 free, 100 breast, 100 fly, and 200 IM. She helped the Bulldogs win state titles in 2022 and 2021 and is graduating with state records in the 100 fly, 200 medley relay, and 200 free relay. She is a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and a New Hampshire honoree for the USA Today Sports Award. She was a team captain her senior year and also ran on the school’s cross-country team. Leyden swims year-round with Executive Swim Club and recently competed at Buffalo Sectionals, kicking off long course season with new PBs in the LCM 50 free (27.20) and 100 back (1:10.20).

Best times:

100 fly – 55.18

50 free – 23.58

100 free – 52.11

100 breast – 1:05.04

Matt Raudabaugh

“I am excited to announce my commitment to Bucknell University! My college search took me to several great schools, but I ended up selecting the one I feel gives me the best blend of strong academics and athletics. I am excited to begin the next chapter of my life in pursuit of an engineering degree while continuing to improve in the water. Thank you to my family, friends, and high school coaches who have supported me and helped guide me to this decision. And thank you to the Bucknell coaches that believe in me and are willing to give me this opportunity. GO BISON! 🧡💙🧡💙”

A native of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, Raudabaugh swam for Big Spring High School where he was PIAA AA state champion in the 100 breast in 2021 and 2022. He is graduating with a PIAA District III AA meet record in the 100 breast (56.22). He led the team in points in all four of his high school seasons and was named MVP four times. He was a captain for three years and made the 2022 All-State Team in the 100 breast, 100 fly, 200 medley relay (honorable mention) and 400 freestyle relay (honorable mention). He was twice named Sentinel Swimmer of the Year (2022, 2021) and made the PennLive All-Star First-Team two times. In 2022, he was PennLive Swimmer of the Year. Raudabaugh does his year-round swimming with Big Spring Aquatic Club. He is a Summer Juniors qualifier in the 100 breast.

Best times:

100 breast – 55.77

200 breast – 2:15.42

100 fly – 51.76

William Shoemaker

A freestyler from Sarasota High School in Sarasota, Florida, Shoemaker helped the Sailors win the 2021 FHSAA Class 4A state title, the 2020 3A state crown and three regional and district championships (2021, 2020, 2019). A team captain his senior year, he was regional and district champion in the 500 free in and qualified for the 2021 FHSAA Class 4A State Championships. In club swimming, Shoemaker represents Sarasota Tsunami Swim Team and is a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 1000 free. He updated his lifetime bests in the 200/500/1000/1650 free and 200 fly at the Florida Swimming LSC Senior Spring Championships.

Best times:

1650 free – 15:46.57

1000 free – 9:20.73

500 free – 4:38.91

Seth Spector

Spector lives in Horsham, Pennsylvania and attends William Penn Charter School. He helped the Quakers finish in the top-10 at the Eastern Interscholastic Swimming Championships with a 13th-place finish in the 100 back (52.73) and appearances on the 200 medley relay (26.98 breast leg) and the 400 free relay (48.37 leadoff). He represents Penn Charter Aquatic Club in club swimming and is a Futures qualifier in the 200 back. Spector clocked 5 personal bests (50/100/200 free and 50/200 back) at the NCAP Invitational last December, placing 14th in the 200 back and 24th in the 100 back.

Best times:

200 back – 1:52.79

100 back – 51.93

50 back – 24.85

Ava Stallmeyer

Cincinnati, Ohio’s Stallmeyer is a senior at Walnut Hills High School whom she represented for four years at the Ohio High School State Swimming and Diving Championships. As a team captain her senior year, she helped the Eagles win an ECC title and finish as the district runners-up. She placed 11th in the 100 breast (1:04.67) at the 2022 OHSAA Division I Championships. Stallmeyer does her year-round swimming with Cincinnati Marlins and is a Futures qualifier in the 100 breast. She recently competed at ISCA International Senior Cup and placed 3rd in the 200 breast (2:19.71) and 9th in the 100 breast (1:04.96), coming within a few tenths of her best times.

200 breast – 2:19.45

100 breast – 1:04.55

Sam Sweetser

“I chose bucknell because of the awesome swim team and the great coaches there! Go bison!”

Sweetser hails from Richmond, Virginia, where he attends Deep Run High School and swims club for NOVA of Virginia. A freestyle specialist, he placed 6th in the 200 free (1:42.38) and 9th in the 100 free (47.75) at the 2022 VHSL Class 5 State Meet. He also anchored the 5th-place 200 free (21.68) and 400 free (46.99) relays. The 2022 MVP of the swim team, he was nominated for the school’s 2022 Athlete-Scholar of the Year award. A Futures qualifier in the 500 free and 400 IM, Sweetser had a couple of big meets in the spring of 2021, earning PBs in the 500/1000 free and 400 IM at NCSA Spring Championships and in the 1650 free at the Virginia Swimming LSC Senior Championships. This year, he added a PB in the 200 free at NCSAs where he competed in the 200 free, 500 free, 1000 free, 1650 free, 200 back, and 400 IM.

Best times:

500 free – 4:36.00

1000 free – 9:36.23

1650 free – 16:05.51

400 IM – 4:07.24

Jackson Vinarub

A diver from Washingtonville, New York, Vinarub will graduate from Washingtonville Senior High School for whom he was a four-time state qualifier. He was a two-time section and three-time county champion and helped the Wizards win one county, one section and two conference titles. He was captain of the swimming and diving team. Vinarub also competes for High Dive Champions and is a regional qualifier.

Best scores:

11 dives – 531.45 points

Shane Wynne

Wynne lives in Cheshire, Connecticut. He attends Cheshire High School and does his year-round swimming with Cheshire Y Sea Dog Swim Club. He specializes in backstroke, butterfly and IM and is a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 200 fly and 400 IM and a Futures qualifier in the 200 back, 100 fly, and 200 IM. In high school swimming, he made all-state and all-SCC teams. In club, he competed at Winter Juniors East where he earned PBs in the 100/200 back, 200 fly, and 400 IM and placed 20th in finals of the 400 IM. Wynne recently competed at 2022 YMCA Short Course Nationals and finaled in the 200 back (11th), 200 fly (6th), and 200 IM (22nd).

Best times: