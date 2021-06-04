Brown Women’s Swimming & Diving Adds 10 To Class of 2025

Courtesy: Brown Athletics

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown women’s swimming & diving program will welcome eight swimmers and two divers to the team for the Class of 2025, head coach Kate Kovenock announced.

“We are so excited to welcome the Class of 2025 to Brown University and BWSD,” said Kovenock. “I was continuously impressed with how each individual navigated an unpredictable last 14 months. They were determined to find ways to better themselves in a year that came with more risks and fewer opportunities than years past. That resiliency and focus should be a powerful combination when they step foot on campus this fall to a wealth of opportunity. Our assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Niko Fantakis did a phenomenal job in organizing this class. And, in large part thanks to coach Fantakis, you should be on the lookout for our 2025s to have an immediate impact on our competitiveness in the Ivy League and beyond. ”

Sara Barrett

Hometown: Chatham, N.J.

High School: Chatham High School (Frank DiGiacomo & Laura Hartnett)

Club Team: Berkeley Aquatic Club (Tristan Formon & Jim Wood)

Top Times:

200 Freestyle – 1:52.10

500 Freestyle – 4:51.89

1000 Freestyle – 10:09.54

1650 Freestyle – 16:52.36

Why Brown?: “Before even stepping on campus, I knew Brown was the place I wanted to spend my next four years. Immediately, I felt unbelievably welcomed and supported by the team, coaches, and the whole Brown community. The enthusiasm towards both academics and athletics is contagious, and the freedom of the Open Curriculum encourages a collaborative and driven environment. I can’t wait to be part of this amazing team! Go Bruno!”

Zehra Duru Bilgin

Hometown: Istanbul, Turkey

High School: Saint Joseph Private French High School Istanbul

Club Team: Fenerbahce Sports Club

Top Times:

100 Butterfly – 59.28 SCM / 1:00.63 LCM

200 Butterfly – 2:09.70 SCM / 2:11.70 LCM

100 Freestyle – 56.42 SCM / 57.70 LCM

200 Freestyle – 2:04.10 SCM / 2:03.01 LCM

Why Brown?: “I chose Brown believing it will give me a magical college experience with their Open Curriculum and with Hermione Granger in their alumni list.”

Ellie Brault

Hometown: Geneva, Ill.

High School: Rosary High School (Glenn Brown)

Club Team: Saint Charles Swim Team (Tim Lewarchick)

Top Times:

100 Breaststroke – 1:02.85

200 Breaststroke – 2:17.51

200 Individual Medley – 2:03.75

400 Individual Medley – 4:23.66

Why Brown?: “I was drawn to Brown because of the unique academic culture and accomplished swim program. I am so honored to be part of such a supportive environment in BWSD for the next four years!!! Go Bruno!!”

Alexa Brinker

Hometown: Allentown, Pa.

High School: Parkland High School (Cary Lehman)

Club Team: TNT Diving (Todd Michael & Tarra Michael)

Top Scores:

1-Meter – 481.55

3-Meter – 377.00

Why Brown?: “I chose Brown because of the welcoming environment. The Open Curriculum is very unique to Brown and it is extremely appealing to me. The outstanding academics and swimming and diving team made me realize that Brown is the place for me.”

Stella Chukwulozie

Hometown: New York, N.Y.

High School: Fieldston School

Club Team: Asphalt Green Unified Aquatics (David Rodriguez, Brad Green, Diana Pimer, & BJ Reynoso)

Top Times:

100 Breaststroke – 1:05.35

200 Breaststroke – 2:22.85

Why Brown?: “I chose Brown not just because of the outstanding academics but because of the kind, welcoming, happy community. Additionally, I was drawn to the open curriculum and the unique group of self-motivated, passionate, students that it attracts. The support and excitement I’ve already experienced from the athletes and coaches make me increasingly excited to learn and grow at Brown and begin my four-year journey!”

Evie Krall

Hometown: Annapolis, Md.

High School: Severna School

Club Team: Naval Academy Aquatic Club (Hilary Yager)

Top Times:

400 Individual Medley – 4:21.94

200 Breaststroke – 2:19.97

1650 Freestyle – 17:06.36

Why Brown?: “I chose Brown because of the unique flexibility in the open curriculum and the combination of a rigorous academic and athletic environment. Despite having a completely different recruiting process and not having an official visit, the coaching staff made me feel welcomed and I immediately felt the great sense of support that Brown has to offer!”

Zoe Le

Hometown: Great Neck, N.Y.

High School: Great Neck North High School

Club Team: New York Dive Club (Zhihua Hu & Charles Yang)

Top Scores:

1-Meter – 497.15

3-Meter – 377.55

Why Brown?: “Brown offers the ideal learning approach for me to explore areas I typically wouldn’t be able to without the flexible open curriculum. The incredibly helpful team and coaches are supportive and essential to Brown’s welcoming atmosphere. With the perfect balance of academic rigor, athletics, and collaboration, Brown has what I need to succeed in and out of the pool.”

Anna Podurgiel

Hometown: London, United Kingdom

High School: The American School in London

Club Team: Camden & Swiss Cottage Swimming Club (Adam Taylor)

Top Times:

50 Freestyle – 26.20 SCM / 27.06 LCM

100 Freestyle – 56.04 SCM / 57.30 LCM

200 Freestyle – 2:01.55 SCM / 2:06.23 LCM

200 Individual Medley – 2:17.27 SCM / 2:21.21 LCM

100 Butterfly – 1:01.96 SCM / 1:03.17 LCM

Why Brown?: “I chose Brown because it is the best place for me to be a student-athlete, from the amazing team environment, commitment to swimming and supportive coaches, to the Open Curriculum and overall focus on undergraduate education. I am super excited to be a part of this community.”

Katie Phelps

Hometown: Plymouth, Minn.

High School: Breck High School (Michelle Carlson)

Club Team: Aquajets Swim Team (Kate Lundsten)

Top Times:

100 Backstroke – 55.43

200 Backstroke – 1:59.90

100 Freestyle – 52.38

200 Freestyle – 1:52.87

Why Brown?: “I chose Brown because of the incredible academic and athletic offerings. The swim team and coaches are extremely supportive and driven, and I’m really looking forward to being a part of the team this fall! I’m also excited to have the opportunity to explore multiple academic interests through the Open Curriculum.”

Jenna Reznicek

Hometown: Boulder, Colo.

High School: Fairview High School

Club Team: Boulder Swimming

Top Times:

50 Backstroke – 25.57

100 Backstroke – 53.91

100 Butterfly – 54.41

50 Freestyle – 23.95

Why Brown?: “I fell more and more in love with Brown as I talked with current swimmers and learned about its unique Open Curriculum. When virtually meeting some of the girls on BWSD, their enthusiasm for the team was contagious. I can’t wait to grow as a student-athlete with this motivated group of girls under such supportive coaches.”