Brittany Haskell Of FIU Earned C-USA Diver Of The Week

After capping off an impressive team win in the UC-San Diego Invitational last week, Rice’s Alicia Caldwell is the C-USA Swimmer of the Week. Caldwell won two individual events while also swimming the lead leg in two of Rice’s winning relays. For the first time this season, FIU’s Brittany Haskell takes home C-USA Diver of the Week honors. Haskell posted a career-best mark in the 1-meter event and helped lead the Panthers to a dominant win in the FIU Sprint Invitational.

SWIMMER OF THE WEEK

Alicia Caldwell, Rice, Jr., Sydney, Australia

Caldwell paced the Owls (673.5 points) in their win over San Diego State (673.5 points), UC-San Diego (565 points) and San Jose State (526 points). The junior won the 100-backstroke with a time of 56.83, claiming first ahead of 17 other competitors, followed by an impressive time of 52.21 and a first-place finish in the 100-freestyle. Caldwell also contributed to Rice’s relay success and swam the lead leg on both of the team’s winning 200-medley (1:44.98) and 400-free (3:30.20) relays. This marks Caldwell’s third career weekly award and her second of the 2016-17 campaign.

DIVER OF THE WEEK

Brittany Haskell, FIU, Fr., London, Ontario

Haskell led FIU in the diving portion of the FIU Sprint Invitational as the freshman claimed first in the 1-meter and second in the 3-meter programs. Her score of 301.65 in the 1-meter program marked a career-best and is tops among all C-USA divers in the event this season. Haskell and the FIU diving corps swept both events, taking the top three spots in each. This is the first weekly award in Haskell’s young career.

SWIMMERS

O11 – Marie-Claire Schillinger, Rice

O18 – Kyna Pereira, FIU

O25 – Skye Carey, FIU

N1 – Marie-Claire Schillinger, Rice

N8 – Jaecey Parham, Rice

N15 – Emilie Petit, Old Dominion

N22 – Naomi Ruele, FIU

N29 – None

D6 – Chloe Parsemain, Marshall

D13 – None

D20 – Alicia Caldwell, Rice

D27 – None

J3 – Letizia Bertelli, FIU

J10 – Alicia Caldwell, Rice

DIVERS

O11 – None

O18 – Rebecca Quesnel, FIU

O25 – Rebecca Quesnel, FIU

N1 – Averie Ruiz, North Texas

N8 – None

N15 – None

N22 – Rebecca Quesnel, FIU

N29 – None

D6 – Megan Wolons, Marshall

D13 – None

D20 – Rebecca Quesnel, FIU

D27 – None

J3 – Rebecca Quesnel, FIU

J10 – Brittany Haskell, FIU

News courtesy of C-USA.