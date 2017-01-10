Brittany Haskell Of FIU Earned C-USA Diver Of The Week

After capping off an impressive team win in the UC-San Diego Invitational last week, Rice’s Alicia Caldwell is the C-USA Swimmer of the Week. Caldwell won two individual events while also swimming the lead leg in two of Rice’s winning relays. For the first time this season, FIU’s Brittany Haskell takes home C-USA Diver of the Week honors. Haskell posted a career-best mark in the 1-meter event and helped lead the Panthers to a dominant win in the FIU Sprint Invitational.
SWIMMER OF THE WEEK
Alicia Caldwell, Rice, Jr., Sydney, Australia
Caldwell paced the Owls (673.5 points) in their win over San Diego State (673.5 points), UC-San Diego (565 points) and San Jose State (526 points). The junior won the 100-backstroke with a time of 56.83, claiming first ahead of 17 other competitors, followed by an impressive time of 52.21 and a first-place finish in the 100-freestyle. Caldwell also contributed to Rice’s relay success and swam the lead leg on both of the team’s winning 200-medley (1:44.98) and 400-free (3:30.20) relays. This marks Caldwell’s third career weekly award and her second of the 2016-17 campaign.
DIVER OF THE WEEK
Brittany Haskell, FIU, Fr., London, Ontario
Haskell led FIU in the diving portion of the FIU Sprint Invitational as the freshman claimed first in the 1-meter and second in the 3-meter programs. Her score of 301.65 in the 1-meter program marked a career-best and is tops among all C-USA divers in the event this season. Haskell and the FIU diving corps swept both events, taking the top three spots in each. This is the first weekly award in Haskell’s young career.
SWIMMERS
O11 – Marie-Claire Schillinger, Rice
O18 – Kyna Pereira, FIU
O25 – Skye Carey, FIU
N1 – Marie-Claire Schillinger, Rice
N8 – Jaecey Parham, Rice
N15 – Emilie Petit, Old Dominion
N22 – Naomi Ruele, FIU
N29 – None
D6 – Chloe Parsemain, Marshall
D13 – None
D20 – Alicia Caldwell, Rice
D27 – None
J3 – Letizia Bertelli, FIU
J10 – Alicia Caldwell, Rice
DIVERS
O11 – None
O18 – Rebecca Quesnel, FIU
O25 – Rebecca Quesnel, FIU
N1 – Averie Ruiz, North Texas
N8 – None
N15 – None
N22 – Rebecca Quesnel, FIU
N29 – None
D6 – Megan Wolons, Marshall
D13 – None
D20 – Rebecca Quesnel, FIU
D27 – None
J3 – Rebecca Quesnel, FIU
J10 – Brittany Haskell, FIU
