Sam McHugh Of Tennessee Earns SEC Swimmer Of The Week

Male Swimmer of the Week

Sam McHugh • Tennessee

Junior • Chattanooga, Tenn.

McHugh won all three events in a dual meet for the third time this season as Tennessee defeated South Carolina on Jan. 6. He won his first 1650 freestyle of the year with a B-cut time of 14:56.27, good for 12th place nationally. McHugh also recorded B-cut times in the 200 butterfly (1:47.99) and the 200 IM (1:48.68).

Male Diver of the Week

Liam Stone • Tennessee

Junior • Auckland, New Zealand

During the Tennessee Diving Invitational, Stone took first in the three-meter springboard with a score of 418.85. He also earned a fourth-place finish in the one-meter (338.50) and seventh in the platform (308.35). Stone has scored over 400 five times and has four victories in the 3-meter this season.

Male Freshman of the Week

Juan Celaya-Hernandez • LSU

San Nicolas de los Garza, Mexico

Celaya-Hernandez notched a total of three victories last week at the Tennessee Diving Invitational and the Alabama dual meet. He took gold on one-meter (377.15) and platform (413.55) at the Tennessee Diving Invitational, wrapping up the week with a first-place finish on three-meter (387.90) in a home meet against Alabama. Celaya-Hernandez finished no lower than third place on any of his events, and on the season, he has won nine total events, including four of five on three-meter.

Female Swimmer of the Week

Emily Cameron • Georgia

Senior • Lititz, Pa.

In Georgia’s win over Arkansas, Cameron won two individual events and was on a victorious relay. She won the 100 breaststroke in 1:03.55 and the 200 breaststroke in 2:15.81. Cameron also swam the breaststroke leg of the 200 medley relay that touched first in 1:42.07. She placed third in the 100 butterfly with a time of 55.79. Behind Cameron, Georgia improved to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the SEC.

Female Diver of the Week

Julia Vincent • South Carolina

Junior • Gauteng, South Africa

Vincent defeated divers from six SEC schools in the 3-meter (365.90) at the Tennessee Diving Invitational. She remains undefeated in the 3-meter springboard this season. In the dual meet vs. Tennessee, Vincent took first place in both springboard events. She is now 6-2 in the one-meter this season.

Female Freshman of the Week

Meghan Small • Tennessee

Georgetown, Ontario

Small reached the wall first in two individual events against South Carolina: the 200 free (1:48.71) and the 200 back (1:57.77 – B cut). She was a part of the winning 400 medley relay, with her leadoff 100 backstroke of 53.58 as her collegiate best in the event and an NCAA B-cut time. Small also swam in the 200 free relay that finished in second place.

News courtesy of SEC.