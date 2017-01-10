Man Who Killed Victor Davis Facing New Manslaughter Charges

The man who killed Canadian Olympic swimmer Victor Davis is facing manslaughter charges in a separate case where he allegedly killed a man at a bar in Lasalle, Que. in mid-September.

Glen Crossly allegedly attacked Albert Arsenault at Bar Station 77, giving him a head injury which eventually led to his death. According to his Arsenault’s widow, he was attacked inside the bar which resulted in him falling down the stairs and hitting his head on a ceramic tile.

Arsenault died hours after being taken to a hospital.

According to Rachel Arsenault, she and her brother heard rumors the day after their fathers death that patrons at the bar that night alleged a man pushed their father down the stairs and warned everyone in the bar, “to keep their mouths shut.”

Crossley’s lawyer told the Montreal Gazette in an email that the accused was informed of the warrant for his arrest over the weekend. He turned himself in on Monday.

Crossley is expected to make his first court appearance on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the Montreal police said he was unable to confirm all the details surrounding Arsenault’s death at this time. According to the Montreal Gazette, Arsenault’s death was not listed as a homicide they were investigating in 2016.

Crossely has a criminal record which is the result of the fatal hit-and-run that killed four-time Olympic medallist Victor Davis. Davis was killed in Montreal in 1989 at the age of 25 after Crossley struck him with his car.

In 1992 Crossley served 10-months in prison for the incident along with one year of probation. Crossley admitted that he drove away from the scene of the accident.