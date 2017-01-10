College Swimming Preview 1/9/17-1/15/17

Below is a list of the D1 college swimming meets that will be covered this week at SwimSwam. If we missed any, please put them in the comments and we’ll get it added.
|Meet
|Date
|Boston College vs. Harvard
|1/10
|Miami (Ohio) vs. Cincinnati
|1/11
|Texas A&M vs. North Texas
|1/11
|Illinois vs. Iowa
|1/12
|Texas vs. Auburn
|1/12
|Iowa vs. Notre Dame vs. Illinois
|1/12-1/13
|Air Force vs. Seattle vs. UNC
|1/13-1/14
|Boise State vs. Idaho
|1/13-1/14
|Fresno State vs. San Diego State vs. UC San Diego
|1/13-1/14
|Wyoming vs. Denver vs. Minnesota
|1/13-1/14
|UB Diving Invitational
|1/13-1/14
|Virginia vs. Virginia Tech
|1/13-1/14
|Ohio State vs. Cincinnati vs. Kenyon vs. Oakland
|1/13-1/14
|Rutgers vs. Penn State vs. Yale
|1/13-1/14
|Arena Pro Series
|1/13-1/15
|Brown vs. Penn vs. Harvard
|1/13-1/14
|Ralph Crocker Invitational
|1/13-1/15
|Bruin Diving Invitational
|1/14-1/15
|UNC Willmington vs. Davidson
|1/13
|Denison vs. IUPUI
|1/13
|San Jose State vs. Cal State East Bay
|1/13
|UCLA vs. Utah
|1/13
|USC vs. Wisconsin
|1/13
|Bowling Green vs. Georgetown vs. George Washington
|1/13
|North Dakota vs. South Dakota
|1/13
|Michigan State vs. Purdue
|1/13
|Michigan vs. Indiana
|1/13
|South Dakota vs. South Dakota State
|1/14
|Omaha vs. Nebraska
|1/14
|Grand Canyon vs. Brigham Young
|1/14
|UNLV vs. CSU Bakersfield
|1/14
|Akron vs. Toledo
|1/14
|San Diego State vs. Fresno State vs. New Mexico
|1/14
|Eastern Michigan vs. Ball State
|1/14
|Texas vs. Georgia
|1/14
|Northwestern vs. Notre Dame
|1/14
|Boston College vs. Marist
|1/14
|Duke vs. South Carolina
|1/14
|UNC vs. Navy
|1/14
|Pitt vs. Florida State vs. Denison
|1/14
|W. Virginia vs. TCU
|1/14
|Iowa State vs. Illinois
|1/14
|Old Dominion vs. ECU
|1/14
|Youngstown vs. IUPUI
|1/14
|George Mason vs. George Washington
|1/14
|Cleveland State vs. UIC
|1/14
|Drexel vs. Howard
|1/14
|Towson Intrasquad
|1/14
|Towson vs. Bowling Green
|1/14
|Northeastern vs. Vermont
|1/14
|Utah vs. USC
|1/14
|James Madison vs. Richmond
|1/14
|Omaha vs. Nebrasa-Kearney
|1/15
|South Dakota State vs.North Dakota
|1/15
|Columbia vs. Cornell
|1/15
|Delaware vs. Iona
|1/15
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!