College Swimming Preview 1/9/17-1/15/17

  0 Alesha Breckon | January 10th, 2017 | College

Below is a list of the D1 college swimming meets that will be covered this week at SwimSwam. If we missed any, please put them in the comments and we’ll get it added.

 

Meet Date
Boston College vs. Harvard 1/10
Miami (Ohio) vs. Cincinnati 1/11
Texas A&M vs. North Texas 1/11
Illinois vs. Iowa 1/12
Texas vs. Auburn 1/12
Iowa vs. Notre Dame vs. Illinois 1/12-1/13
Air Force vs. Seattle vs. UNC 1/13-1/14
Boise State vs. Idaho 1/13-1/14
Fresno State vs. San Diego State vs. UC San Diego 1/13-1/14
Wyoming vs. Denver vs. Minnesota 1/13-1/14
UB Diving Invitational 1/13-1/14
Virginia vs. Virginia Tech 1/13-1/14
Ohio State vs. Cincinnati vs. Kenyon vs. Oakland 1/13-1/14
Rutgers vs. Penn State vs. Yale 1/13-1/14
Arena Pro Series 1/13-1/15
Brown vs. Penn vs. Harvard 1/13-1/14
Ralph Crocker Invitational 1/13-1/15
Bruin Diving Invitational 1/14-1/15
UNC Willmington vs. Davidson 1/13
Denison vs. IUPUI 1/13
San Jose State vs. Cal State East Bay 1/13
UCLA vs. Utah 1/13
USC vs. Wisconsin 1/13
Bowling Green vs. Georgetown vs. George Washington 1/13
North Dakota vs. South Dakota 1/13
Michigan State vs. Purdue 1/13
Michigan vs. Indiana 1/13
South Dakota vs. South Dakota State 1/14
Omaha vs. Nebraska 1/14
Grand Canyon vs. Brigham Young 1/14
UNLV vs. CSU Bakersfield 1/14
Akron vs. Toledo 1/14
San Diego State vs. Fresno State vs. New Mexico 1/14
Eastern Michigan vs. Ball State 1/14
Texas vs. Georgia 1/14
Northwestern vs. Notre Dame 1/14
Boston College vs. Marist 1/14
Duke vs. South Carolina 1/14
UNC vs. Navy 1/14
Pitt vs. Florida State vs. Denison 1/14
W. Virginia vs. TCU 1/14
Iowa State vs. Illinois 1/14
Old Dominion vs. ECU 1/14
Youngstown vs. IUPUI 1/14
George Mason vs. George Washington 1/14
Cleveland State vs. UIC 1/14
Drexel vs. Howard 1/14
Towson Intrasquad 1/14
Towson vs. Bowling Green 1/14
Northeastern vs. Vermont 1/14
Utah vs. USC 1/14
James Madison vs. Richmond 1/14
Omaha vs. Nebrasa-Kearney 1/15
South Dakota State vs.North Dakota 1/15
Columbia vs. Cornell 1/15
Delaware vs. Iona 1/15

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

wpDiscuz

About Alesha Breckon

Alesha Breckon

Alesha (Olesen) Breckon began her swimming career when her parents put a pool in the back yard. They enrolled Alesha and her brother in the local summer league in an effort to make sure they were "water safe." At the end of the summer, she joined Blue Tide Aquatics in …

Read More »