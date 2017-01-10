Karla Contreras Earns Mountain West Diver Of The Week Accolades

Boise State senior Brittany Aoyama is the Mountain West Swimmer of the Week, while Wyoming freshman Karla Contreras has earned MW Women’s Diver of the Week honors for competition from December 12, 2016 – January 8, 2017. It is the third accolade for Aoyama this season and the 10th of her career. For Contreras, it is her first career award.

The 2017 Mountain West Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships will be held February 15-18 at the Texas A&M Natatorium in College Station, Texas.

WOMEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK

BRITTANY AOYAMA, BOISE STATE

Senior, Stockton, California / Linden HS

Picked up five first-place finishes and two seconds as Boise State finished second at the UC San Diego Invitational on January 2 and split a dual meet with Kansas (W, 181-113) and UCLA (L, 130-164) on January 7.

Won the 100-yard butterfly (54.22) and the 100-yard freestyle (51.74) at the UCSD Invitational. She also swam the third leg of the 800-yard medley relay that placed first with a time of 8:14.82.

Against Kansas and UCLA, bettered her times in both individual events, winning the 100-fly (53.39) and placing second in the 100-free (49.86), just 0.12 off the first-place finisher.

Won the 50-yard freestyle in the same meet with a time of 23.03 and swam the lead leg of the first-place 400-yard freestyle relay team (3:22.25) for the Broncos.

WOMEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK

KARLA CONTRERAS, WYOMING

Freshman, Ciudad Guzman, Mexico / Lazaro Cardenas

Won the 3-meter springboard event as Wyoming defeated Colorado School of Mines on January 7 in Green River, Wyoming.

Her score of 316.95 was an NCAA Qualifying mark.

2016-17 Mountain West Women’s Swimmers of the Week

Oct. 11 – Brittany Aoyama, Sr., Boise State

Oct. 18 – McKenna Meyer, Fr., San Diego State

Oct. 25 – Genevieve Miller, Sr., Air Force

Nov. 1 – Teresa Baerens, Sr., Nevada

Nov. 8 – Kristina Hendrick, Sr., UNLV

Nov. 22 – Brittany Aoyama, Sr., Boise State

Dec. 13 – Teresa Baerens, Sr., Nevada

Jan. 10 – Brittany Aoyama, Sr., Boise State

2016-17 Mountain West Women’s Divers of the Week

Oct. 11 – Zoe Lei, So., Nevada

Oct. 18 – Toma Shmitova, So., Nevada

Oct. 25 – Emily Williams, Sr., Colorado State

Nov. 1 – Toma Shmitova, So., Nevada

Nov. 8 – Sharae Zheng, Jr., Nevada

Nov. 15 – Alexandra Caplan, Jr., San Diego State

Nov. 22 – Sharae Zheng, Jr., Nevada

Dec. 13 – Cari Reiswig, Jr., San José State

Jan. 10 – Karla Contreras, Fr., Wyoming

News courtesy of Mountain West.