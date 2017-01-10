FAU Men, Nolte & McIntire Take CCSA Swimmer & Diver Of The Week Honors

Men’s Swimmer & Diver of the Week

FAU senior John Nolte (Riverview, Fla.) has been named the CCSA Men’s Swimmer of the Week, while teammate Ryan McIntire (Neptune Beach, Florida) has been named CCSA Men’s Diver of the Week for meets contested Jan. 2-8, the CCSA announced Tuesday.

Nolte contributed four wins over two meets to help FAU claim victory against Old Dominion and NJIT. Nolte grabbed wins in both the 100- and 200-yard freestyle against ODU and NJIT in times of 46.62 and 1:44.07, respectively. Nolte also swam on the 200-yard medley relay team with a split of 22.57 to help claim first. Against the University of Florida, he swam as part of the winning 200-yard freestyle relay with a split time of 22.60.

McIntire tallied first-place finishes in both the 1-meter and 3-meter dives against NJIT and Old Dominion last Monday. He scored 320.80 points in the 1-meter and 289.50 in the 3-meter. McIntire then went on to earn second place in both events against the Gators on Friday, with scores of 317.70 and 310.12, respectively.

Also nominated for Swimmer of the Week: Ahmed Wahby (UMBC) and Scott Quirie (NJIT).

Also nominated for Diver of the Week: Elijah Wright (UMBC).

Women’s Swimmer of the Week

Liberty sophomore Alicia Finnigan (Sugar Land, Texas) has been named the CCSA Women’s Swimmer of the Week for meets contested Jan. 2-8, the CCSA announced Tuesday.

Finnigan won three individual events, all in season-best time against Florida Gulf Coast this past Saturday. This is the first time in Finnigan’s career that she has won three individual events in a single dual meet. She completed the 200 fly in 2:00.25 to mark her time as the fastest ever by a Lady Flame in a regular-season meet. She then earned a narrow win in the 500 freestyle, winning in 5:01.76. Her final event victory came in the 400 IM, as her season-best time of 4:26.14 outpaced the nearest competitor by 4.28 seconds.

Finnigan also swam the third leg (54.91) on Liberty’s victorious 400 medley relay team, for a total time of 3:47.38.

Also nominated for Swimmer of the Week: Hannah Burdge (FGCU).

News courtesy of CCSA.