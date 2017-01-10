WATCH: Transylvania University Lip Dub’s 24k Magic

Transylvania University Swim and Dive put up a great cover/lip dub of Bruna Mars’ 24K Magic while on the team bus featuring most of the women’s team and a few members of the men’s team.

It’s an alternative to the more common training camp videos that we’ve seen. The Transylvania University Pioneers are currently coming back after their training camp in Florida.

While in Florida they actually competed at a meet, facing off in a tri-meet with other American schools that were present in Fort Lauderdale. They faced off against Allegheny and Wittenber.

The best finish for the Pioneers was a third place finish in the men’s 200m medley relay and a second place finish for Fernando Zarate in the men’s 50m backstroke.

Their next meet will be this upcoming weekend against Lindsey Wilson. The following two weekends after, the Pioneers will be in competition before revamping to prepare for the OAC Championships in mid-February.

After their dual with Lindsey Wilson both the men’s and women’s teams will be present at the HCAC Invitational on the 21st. On Friday the 27th they have their last dual meet of the season, taking on Sewanee before they break from competition prior to the OAC Championships.