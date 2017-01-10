WATCH: Indiana University Takes On Bermuda Training Trip

Indiana University spent seven days in Bermuda for their annual training camp and of course, made a video highlighting some beautiful shots if the island mixed in with some amazing training footage.

A lot of the training camp videos don’t feature as much pool footage, which makes this one great. There’s plenty of fast swimming from some really cool angles.

Also check 2:14 for one of the coolest belly flops ever done in a pool.

The video features some of the IU Olympians such as Marwan El Kamash, Blake Pieroni and Cody Miller.

The Indiana men have had a very solid season thus far which has left them undefeated. They’ve had some big wins against top tier schools such as Texas, Florida, and Tennessee.

On the women’s side they’ve only recorded one loss this season which was against Texas. Other than that they’ve defeated top schools such as Florida and Tennessee as well.

If they want to continue their winning ways, they’ll need to do so against Big 10 rivals, Michigan, this weekend on the 13th. They’re hosting the meet in Bloomington.

After Michigan they’ll face Purdue the following weekend, and then Louisville the weekend after in their final preparation for the Big 10 Championships in late February.