Breaststroker Steven Insixiengmay Makes Verbal Commitment to Georgia

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey

Steven Insixiengmay from Winston Salem, North Carolina has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Georgia where he will join his cousin on the Bulldogs’ roster in the fall of 2023.

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at the University of Georgia! Shout out to all the homies that got me where I am! Go Dawgs!🐾”

Insixiengmay is a senior at Forsyth Country Day School with whom he has won the 100 breast at the North Carolina Independent Schools Division II State Championships in each of the last three years. As a freshman at the 2019 he won with 58.55 and came in third in the 200 IM (2:06.20). The following year he repeated in the breast, going 57.49, and was again third in the IM, but this time he clocked a 2:00.76. Last season, his winning 100 breast time was 56.49. He was runner-up in the 200 IM with 1:58.38.

He does his year-round swimming at YMCA of Northwest North Carolina TYDE Swim Team. At the 2020 North Carolina 18&U Virtual Winter Championships, he placed 9th in the 100 breast (55.16) and 8th in the 200 breast (2:01.66). He also swam the 100 back, 100 fly, and 200 IM. Insixiengmay competed at the Last Splash Invitational in Florida this summer, where he won the 50 breast (28.54) and 100 breast (1:03.60), took 5th in the 200 breast (2:21.76), and was 23rd in the 200 IM (2:18.26). He went lifetime bests in all four events and his 100/200 breast times were Summer Juniors cuts.

Best SCY times:

100 breast – 55.16

200 breast – 2:01.66

200 IM – 1:57.51

100 fly – 53.36

50 free – 22.90

Insixiengmay has also practiced taekwondo for many years. In a 2019 interview with the Winston-Salem Journal, he told Dan Kibler, “Both sports help each other. Taekwondo helps swimming, and swimming helps taekwondo. There’s endurance, getting in shape, rehabbing your muscles.”

Insixiengmay was invited to the 2020 National Select Camp that took place October 14-17, 2021 at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center in Chula Vista, California. He will join the UGA men’s team next fall with Charlie Stout, Clayton Whetstine, Cooper Cook, Kristian Pitshugin, Sam Kohm, Sam Powe, and Tyler Schroeder.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.