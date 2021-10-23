Tennessee Puts Up Some Fast Swims as Men, Women Defeat Louisville

Tennessee v. Louisville

Thursday, October 21, 2022

Knoxville, TN

SCY

Dual Meet Format

Full Results

Scores: Women: Tennessee 176, Louisville 107 Men: Tennessee 158, Louisville 142



The Louisville Cardinals headed south one state to take on the Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville yesterday. The Volunteers aptly defended their home pool, dealing defeats to the Cardinals on both the women’s and men’s sides. On the women’s side, Tennessee, who we ranked #7 in our first round of this year’s season power rankings, defeated #10 Louisville 176-197. On the men’s side, the #19 Volunteer men defeated the #4 Cardinals by a closer margin of 158-142.

The dual victories for Tennessee repeated the results the last time these two teams squared off in a dual meet, almost exactly two years ago in October 2019.

In addition to the in-the-pool action, Tennessee hung a banner honoring alum and US Olympian, Erika Brown, recognizing her for being the fastest seed heading into the cancelled 2020 NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships.

Women’s Recap

Tennessee came within a single event of a clean sweep, winning every single event save one.

Mona McSharry led Tennessee with a total of 20 points. She swept the breaststroke events, posting a strong in-season 59.77 in the 100 and a 2:10.19 in the 200. She also finished 4th in the 50 free with a time of 23.08 and swam breast on Tennessee victorious 200 medley relay (1:38.78). The results show her posting a 25.9 split on that breast leg, but it seems the results may be off, since they show Tennessee backstroker Olivia Harper leading off in 26.8.

Julia Mrozinski also earned two wins for the Lady Vols. She won the 200 free in 1:46.76, then placed 6th in the 100 free (50.74) before coming back to win the 500 free in 4:49.25. The 200 free time puts her at #4 in the nation, and is the fastest time among freshman, this season.

Mrozoniski was also part of Tennessee’s winning 400 free relay. Jasmine Rumley (50.60), Brooklyn Douthwright (50.49), Mrozinski, and Tjasa Pintar (49.22) combined for a 3:19.70, just 0.14s slower than the same group’s time from last week’s meet against NC State.

Louisville’s only win came courtesy of Arina Openysheva‘s 49.72 in the 100 free.

Men’s Recap

It was a much closer meet on the men’s side. Louisville was missing a couple key scorers in breaststroker Evgenii Somov and diver Daniel Pinto, but the Tennessee men put some together some big performances, and there’s no guarantee the ultimate outcome would’ve been any different even if Louisville had those two.

The Volunteers’ breaststroke crew come on strong, with Michael Houlie splitting 23.35 on the breaststroke leg of the medley relay and then winning the 100 breast in 52.53. Teammate Jarel Dillard took 2nd in 52.93, moving those two up to #3 and #4 in the nation so far this season, and making Tennessee and Cal the only two teams with two men under 53 yet this season.

Tennessee butterflier Kayky Mota also had a notable day. He split 20.91 on the fly leg of the medley relay and teamed with Harrison Lierz (22.95), Houlie (23.35) and Scott Scanlon (19.57) to win in 1:26.78. He won the 100 fly in 46.54, took 2nd in the 200 fly in 1:46.06, and placed 4th in 200 IM with a 1:51.25.

Tennessee’s top scorer was diver Bryden Hattie, who swept the diving events with scores of 323.10 on the 1m and 401.70 on the 3m.

Louisville came up short despite Nick Albiero‘s 22 individual points. He won the 200 fly, the event in which he was the 2021 NCAA champion, in 1:44.50, and also touched first in the 200 back with a 1:45.20 and took 2nd behind Mota in the 100 fly (47.47).

Murilo Sartori also won two events for the Cardinals, as he took the 200 free in 1:36.02 and the 100 free in 44.42. He also placed 3rd in the 500 free with a 4:27.92.

Haridi Sameh (44.55), Albiero (43.99), Sartori (44.00), Michael Eastman (43.95) teamed up to win the 400 free relay in 2:56.49, touching over half a second ahead of the Tennessee team.

Louisville Release

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The No. 7/13 University of Louisville swimming and diving team fell to No. 17/7 Tennessee in a dual meet Thursday afternoon in Knoxville. The Louisville men fell 158-142 and the women fell 176-107.

The men got strong performances from freshman Murilo Sartori , who won the 200 free, the 100 free and was part of the 400 Free Relay team. Super senior Nicolas Albiero won the 200 fly, the 200 back and the 400 Free Relay. Sprint specialist Haridi Sameh won the 50 free and was part of the 400 Free Relay. For the women, Arina Openysheva won the 100 freestyle.

The 200 medley relay foursome of Tristen Ulett (25.61), Mariia Astashkina (28.28), Christiana Regenauer (23.86) and Gabi Albiero (22.53) combined forces to go 1:40.38 to touch third in the opening event. UT’s A relay won in 1:38.78). The men finished second on their side in the event with Mitchell Whyte (22.35), Tanner Cummings (25.46), Dalton Lowe (20.85) and Haridi Sameh (19.79) went 1:28.45. UT’s relay won in 1:26.78.

For the Cardinals, Liberty Williams finished second in the 1000 freestyle with a time of 10:08.83 with teammate Maria Sumida touching third in 10:14.17. The event was won by UT’s Kristen Stege’s 9:50.43. On the men’s side, Ilia Sibirtsev was second in 9:15.21 followed by Hayden Curley’s third place finish of 9:18.64. UT’s Rafael Ponce de Leon won in 9:08.29.

In the 200 free, Louisville’s Murilo Sartori put the first win on the board for the Cardinals with a time of 1:36.02 with Colton Paulson touching second in 1:37.36 and Michael Eastman touching fourth in 1:39.65. On the women’s side, UT’s Julia Mrozinski won with a time 1:46.76 with Louisville’s Arina Openysheva touching second in 1:47.19. Diana Dunn took fifth place with a time of 1:49.16.

The Cardinal men won the 100 back with Mitchell Whyte putting up the fastest time with a 48.52. Jack Wever was second (49.02) and Nikos Sofianidis was fourth in 49.25. In the women’s 100 back, UT’s Josephine Fuller was first in 54.32 with Tatiana Salcutan’s 55.15 being good for third place. Cardinal Fernanda Celidonio was sixth with a time of 56.90.

In the 100 breast, Mariia Astashkina was the top Cardinal with a third-place time of 1:02.58 just out-touching her teammate Adeline Farrington , who put up a 1:02.88. The event was won by UT’s Mona McSherry, who went 59.77 as the only swimmer under a minute. In the men’s race, Aidan Kreiley was the top finisher for the Cardinals when he touched fifth with a time of 57.02.

Nicolas Albiero won the 200 butterfly for the Cardinals with a 1:44.50, almost two seconds ahead of the rest of the field. Teammate Daniel Sos was fifth with a time of 1:48.78. The Cards were second in the women’s 200 butterfly when Tristen Ulett boarded a 1:59.28 for second place. Alena Kraus was fourth with a 2:00.33.

Gabi Albiero was second (22.98) and Christiana Regenauer was third (22.99) in the 50 freestyle in a tightly contested finish. UT’s Jasmine Rumley took first with a 22.81. Haridi Sameh won the men’s 50 freestyle with a 19.88, the only swimmer under 20 seconds.

Arina Openysheva posted the first win for the women when she turned in a 49.72 in the 100 freestyle. Christiana Regenauer was third with a 50.03 time for the Cardinals. Murilo Sartori followed suit with the winning time of 44.42 for the men’s 100 free. Haridi Sameh was fifth with a time of 44.67 and Michael Eastman was sixth in 44.91.

In the 200 back, Nicolas Albiero notched his second win with a time of 1:45.20. Jack Wever was fifth in 1:49.76 and Mitchell Whyte was seventh in 1:50.50. One the women’s side. Tatiana Salcutan was the top Cardinal finisher with a fourth place time of 1:58.95. Paige McCormick was sixth with a 2:08.57.

UT’s Mona McSherry won the 200 breast with a time of 2:10.19 with Louisville freshman Kim Herkle putting up the third place time of 2:13.75. Mariia Astashkina was fifth, stopping the clock at 2:15.30 and Morgan Friesen was sixth in 2:16.28. On the men’s side, UT’s Lyubomir Epitropov won with a 1:55.97. UofL’s Daniel Sos was third in 2:00.71.

Ilia Sibirtsev won the 500 freestyle for the Cardinals with a time of 4:25.20, with Murilo Sartori touching third in 4:27.92 and Hayden Curley posting a fourth place time of 4:30.64. Maria Sumida was the top finisher for the Cardinals in the 500 freestyle with a fifth place time of 4:56.07 just ahead of teammate Liberty Williams , who posted a 4:58.42. Maddie Luther was seventh with a 5:05.67.

In the 100 Fly, Tristen Ulett was awarded first place points with a time of 53.55. Right behind her was teammate Gabi Albiero who went 53.61. Alena Kraus got third place points with a 55.28. In the men’s 100 fly, Nicolas Albiero was second with a 47.47 with teammate Dalton Lowe right behind him with a 47.74. The event was won by Kayky Mota of Tennessee, who went 46.54.

Daniel Sos hit the wall first in the 200 IM with a time of 1:46.98. Jack Wever was sixth with a time of 1:53.51 and Colton Paulson was seventh in 1:53.83. On the women’s side, Kim Herkle took top points in the 200 IM with a time of 2:02.80, followed by Diana Dunn’s 2:03.08 and Tristen Ulett’s 2:03.40.

The Louisville men won the 400 free relay as Haridi Sameh (44.55), Nicolas Albiero (43.99), Murilo Sartori (44.00) and Michael Eastman (43.95) combined for a 2:56.49 and the win. The Louisville women touched second when Arina Openysheva (50.15), Gabi Albiero (49.70), Alena Kraus (50.57) and Christiana Regenauer (49.50) put together a 3:19.92. The Lady Vols won the relay just edging the Cards with a 3:19.60.

In diving, Kivanc Gur was second in 3M with a 336.15 and fourth on the 1M with a score of 289.58. Logan Smith was fifth in both the 1M with a 261.83 and the 3M with a 277.65. Grace Leonard was sixth in both events with a 215.78 in 1M and 227.33 in the 3M.

The Cardinals next face Notre Dame on Nov. 5 at 5 p.m. at Ralph Wright Natatorium.

Tennessee Release

Courtesy of Tennessee Athletics

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee swimming & diving picked up a pair of ranked victories Thursday against Louisville, including a top-10 win by the men, at Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center.

The 17th-ranked Vols bested No. 7 Louisville in a tight 158-142 meet, while the No. 7 Lady Vols beat the 13th-ranked Cardinals 176-107. Tennessee posted seven meet records on the day to help fuel the strong performances from both squads.