Breaststroke Records Bite The Dust At Polish Winter C’ships

2020 POLISH WINTER SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, December 16th – Sunday, December 20th

Olsztyn, Poland

SCM (25m)

Live Results

Through 4 days’ worth of action at the 2020 Polish Winter Swimming Championships, numerous national records bit the dust as racers competed for a chance to represent their nation at the 2021 European Short Course Championships.

Among the records which fell were the men’s and women’s 100m breaststroke marks, with Dominika Sztandera and Jan Kalusowski doing the honors.

First, in the women’s event, 23-year-old Sztandera stopped the clock in a time of 1:04.01 to get the job done for gold. Splitting 30.29/33.72, Sztandera’s time hacked .80 off of the previous record of 1:04.81 she put on the books almost exactly two years ago.

As for the men’s record, 20-year-old Kalusowski made it happen with a 1breast winning time of 58.10. Opening in 27.16 and closing in 30.94, Kalusowski’s podium-topping performance got under his previous PB of 58.33 from last year.

Kalusowski wound up reaping bronze in the men’s 200m breaststroke event later in the meet, but it was Rafal Kusto who clocked a new Polish national record en route to gold. The man posted a winning time of 2:06.19 to get under the previous record by just .06.