Bollin & Mityukov Nail National Records At Swiss Short Course Championships

2023 SWISS SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Friday, November 17th – Sunday, November 19th
- Uster, Switzerland
- SCM (25m)
- Results
The 2023 Swiss Short Course Championships took place over the weekend in Uster with two new national records falling before all was said and done.
First, 23-year-old Thierry Bollin lowered his own 50m backstroke Swiss standard en route to gold.
Bollin notched a winning effort of 23.38 to slice .10 off of his previous PB of 23.48 earned in the heats of the event at the 2022 Short Course World Championships to place 17th.
Here in Uster, Bollin also nabbed the victory in the 100m back in a mark of 50.84. He owns the national record in the 50.10 he also neared in Melbourne last year.
Bollin now ranks #3 in the world in the 50m back.
2023-2024 SCM Men 50 Back
Tomac
22.96
|2
|Lorenzo
MORA
|ITA
|23.32
|11/10
|3
|Simone
STEFANI
|ITA
|23.49
|10/28
|4
|Michele
LAMBERTI
|ITA
|23.52
|11/10
|5
|Oliver
MORGAN
|GBR
|23.53
|11/18
The second Swiss record fell at the hands of Roman Mityukov. Racing in the men’s 200m back, the 23-year-old stopped the clock in a speedy 1:51.46 for the gold.
His effort marked his first-ever foray under the 1:52-barrier in the event, erasing his previous PB of 1:52.74 established at this same meet last year.
Mityukov is a rising star for the Swiss contingent, having earned 200m back bronze last year in Fukuoka at the long course World Championships.
His new SCM record now ranks him 4th in the world on the season in the 200m back.
2023-2024 SCM Men 200 Back
Tomac
1:49.21
|2
|Lorenzo
MORA
|ITA
|1:50.16
|11/10
|3
|Christian
Diener
|GER
|1:51.41
|11/17
|4
| Ádám
TELEGDY
|HUN
|1:51.66
|11/04
|5
|Benedek
KOVÁCS
|HUN
|1:52.23
|11/04
Additional Notes
- Olympic medalist Noe Ponti stole the show across multiple events. The versatile 22-year-old earned 50m fly gold in 22.19, 200m fly gold in 1:50.32, 200m IM gold in 1:53.39 and 400m IM gold in 4:07.14. His 4IM winning effort registers as a new lifetime best.
- Antonio Djakovic reaped gold in the 200m free in 1:44.62 while he topped the 400m free podium in 3:45.43.
- Lena Kreundl clocked 1:00.74 to win gold in the women’s 100m IM and she also took the 200m IM in 2:11.50. Kreundl rounded out her hardware collection with a women’s 100m free victory in 54.39.
- National record holder Nina Kost was another multi-event winner. She nailed the 100m back victory in 59.31 and also nabbed 2baack gold in 2:08.49. Kost also checked in with 24.87 as the 50m freestyle gold medalist.