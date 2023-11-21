Bollin & Mityukov Nail National Records At Swiss Short Course Championships

2023 SWISS SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, November 17th – Sunday, November 19th

Uster, Switzerland

SCM (25m)

The 2023 Swiss Short Course Championships took place over the weekend in Uster with two new national records falling before all was said and done.

First, 23-year-old Thierry Bollin lowered his own 50m backstroke Swiss standard en route to gold.

Bollin notched a winning effort of 23.38 to slice .10 off of his previous PB of 23.48 earned in the heats of the event at the 2022 Short Course World Championships to place 17th.

Here in Uster, Bollin also nabbed the victory in the 100m back in a mark of 50.84. He owns the national record in the 50.10 he also neared in Melbourne last year.

Bollin now ranks #3 in the world in the 50m back.

The second Swiss record fell at the hands of Roman Mityukov. Racing in the men’s 200m back, the 23-year-old stopped the clock in a speedy 1:51.46 for the gold.

His effort marked his first-ever foray under the 1:52-barrier in the event, erasing his previous PB of 1:52.74 established at this same meet last year.

Mityukov is a rising star for the Swiss contingent, having earned 200m back bronze last year in Fukuoka at the long course World Championships.

His new SCM record now ranks him 4th in the world on the season in the 200m back.

