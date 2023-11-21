How to Solve the Sports Parent Problem

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

If you’ve been around athletics at all, then you’ve probably encountered sports parents. They can be supportive, they can be intense, and sometimes they can even be problematic. Culture coach JP Nerbun has spent years developing what he calls the”Sports Parent Solution“. Listen in as he gives us a look at what this solution looks like and how he aims to bridge the gap between coaches and sports parents.

JP Nerbun’s newest book, The Sports Parent Solution, is available now.

SWIMSWAM PODCAST LINKS