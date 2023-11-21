Ann Arbor Pioneer Girls Win 4th Straight Michigan Division I State Title

Michigan Girls High School Division I State Championships (Lower Peninsula)

November 17-18, 2023

SCY

Ypsilanti, Michigan

Results PDF

Team Scores:

Ann Arbor Pioneer 301 Grand Haven HS 237.50 Jenison HS 228.50 Saline HS 171 Canton 143.50

The Ann Arbor Pioneer women captured their 4th straight Division I (big schools) title this past weekend. Leading the way for the team was senior Stella Chapman. Chapman, a Wisconsin commit, won the 100 backstroke in a 53.54 and the 200 IM in a 1:59.49. She was slightly faster in prelims of the 200 IM with a 1:59.36, which marked a new personal best. Chapman defended her titles in both events from last year. Her 200 IM time marked her first time under the 2:00 mark as her previous best was a 2:00.60 which she swam during club season this past March.

Chapman also helped both the team’s 200 medley relay and their 400 freestyle relay to second place finishes. The team of Chapman, Ursula Ott, Kate Van Ryn, and Meg Pinkerton finished the 200 medley relay in a 1:43.52. They were about a second behind the Jenison team of Grace Albrecht, Sophia Umstead, Emma Albrecht, and Layla Umstead swam to a final time of 1:42.37.

The Albrecht and Umstead sisters teamed up for another win in the 200 freestyle relay swimming to a final time of 1:32.85, winning by over three seconds. That set a new Division I state record as the previous record stood at a 1:33.34 set back in 2018 by Farmington Harrison.

Grace Albrecht picked up an individual win as she won the 50 freestyle in a personal best time of a 23.25. She is committed to Oakland for next fall.

In the 400 free relay, Van Ryn, Jayla Kuzak, Chapman, and Ott finished second in a 3:28.42, just behind Grand Haven who won in a 3:27.97. Grand Haven’s relay included Grace Ackerman, Genevieve Springer, Claudia Busse, and Rosalee Springer. Rosalee Springer also picked up an individual win in the 100 free swimming a 50.92.

Sophia Umstead of Jenison picked up two individual wins as she won the 100 fly in a 53.88 and the 100 breast in a 1:00.22. Her 100 breaststroke was a huge best time as her previous best was a 1:01.11 which she swam to win the Division II state title a year ago.

West Bloomfield High School’s Elizabeth Eichbrecht also had two individual wins. She won the 200 free in a 1:48.08 and the 500 free in a 4:47.66. She dropped over three and a half seconds in the 500 free over the last year and won the event by over 11 seconds.

Novi’s Lorelai Maisano won the 1 meter diving event in a score of 417.60.