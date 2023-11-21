12 Aussies Bound For Final World Aquatics Open Water Swimming World Cup

The fifth and final leg of the World Aquatics Open Water Swimming World Cup is nearly upon us, as the action kicks off from Madeira, Portugal on Saturday, December 2nd.

A total of 12 Australian swimmers will be among the participants, with the two-day competition representing the final opportunity to qualify for the 2024 World Championships in Doha, Qatar.

Dolphins’ High-Performance Director Greg Shaw said of the event, “There has been some logistical challenges surrounding the relocation of this event, fortunately they were resolved quickly – and credit to World Aquatics for their agility – to enable the athletes to focus on their preparation and we’re relived the athletes get that chance of a second qualification event.”

The fourth leg was originally slated for August in the River Seine in Paris, site of the 2024 Olympic Games; however, the event was scrapped due to concerns over water quality.

“This is a chance for athletes to double down on selection points after the Queensland Open Water Championships – a win against the international field in Portugal will earn you 40 points instead of the 20 that were on offer at Coolum and then in descending order for the Top 20 places.

“The event is the final selection race ahead of Doha … and at Doha, the Top 13 athletes will qualify for Paris. We are expecting some big performances particularly after a successful World Championships and I am confident our marathon swimmers will continue this positive upward trend.”