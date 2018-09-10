Bolles Head Coach Jon Sakovich to Resign

The Bolles School announced that Jon Sakovich will be stepping down from his position as head coach of the Bolles School Sharks at the end of the year. According to Head of School Tyler Hodges, Sakovich is stepping down in order to “reflect upon his personal career path and seek new challenges and growth opportunities.”

The e-mail contained a quote from Sakovich in which he says:

“I am very thankful to The Bolles School for allowing me this amazing opportunity for the last eighteen years and I could not ask for a better place to work. It is time for me to seek a change in my career direction and look for new ways to expand my professional horizons. I am committed to the continued growth and success of our student-athletes and I look forward to working with them through the fall.”

Sakovich has been a coach with Bolles since 2000, and he was promoted to the head coach position in early 2015 after Sergio Lopez resigned to take over Singapore’s National Team.

While Bolles hasn’t been quite as dominant as it was when Bolles swimmers like Santo Condorelli, Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Murphy, Joseph Schooling were dropping NAG and high school records seemingly at well, it’s continued to be one of the top age group programs in the country and has seen many swimmers commit to Division I colleges.

Prior to coming to Bolles, Sakovich had been head coach of Clearwater Aquatics and part of Florida Aquatics after competing at the University of Florida. As a swimmer, he represented both Guam and the United States in international competition.

