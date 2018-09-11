Bolivian Karen Torres Breaks 2 National Records

At the Copa España in Santiago, Chile, Bolivian Karen Torrez broke 2 of her own national short course meters records on Sunday.

In the 200 meter free, Torrez swam a 2:01.03. This time beat her previous record of 2:01.84, which she swam at the 2016 Windsor World Championships. Torrez also broke her 50 meter free record with a time of 25.07. Her previous record of 25.13 was set all the way back at the 2014 Doha World Championships.

In Total, Torrez holds 11 short course and 11 long course Bolivian records.

At the 2012 London Olympics, Torrez was the flag bearer for Bolivia. There, she competed in the 100 meter free, where she placed 37th in prelims. At the 2016 Olympics, she finished 46th in the 50 free in 26.12.