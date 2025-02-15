Bobby Finke and Isabel Ivey Win Events on Day 2 of Southern Zone Senior Sectionals

2025 Southern Zone South Sectional Championships

February 13-16, 2025

Plantation Aquatic Complex — Plantation, Florida

LCM (50 meters)

Day two of the Southern Zone Sectionals did not see as much excitement as Summer McIntosh gave us on day one. Highlighting today’s events were double champ Isabel Ivey and Bobby Finke.

Ivey started off today’s events with a win in the 200 meter freestyle where she went 2:00.64 to win the event by two-and-a-half seconds over 2nd place finisher Carolina Daher from Laker Swim Club’s 2:03.04

This was a little over a two second add for Ivey, who has a best time of 1:58.19 from May of last year. It was a best time for Daher, who dropped two tenths-of-a-second from her previous best of 2:03.35 from July of last year. Daher is committed to Harvard for next fall.

Ivey went on to win the 100 fly as well in 59.97 two seconds ahead of 2nd place. This was only six-tenths off her best of 59.29 from July 2018. She swam this event for the first time since 2021 at the Fundraiser meet last month, where she went 1:01.21.

Bobby Finke won the men’s 400 IM in 4:20.40, 11 seconds ahead of the rest of the field. He went 4:09.55 in July of 2023, making this an 11 second add from his best time.

Other Event Winners: