Bob Bowman Discusses Popovici WR, Regan Smith to ASU, and Marchand World Titles

SwimSwam sat down with Olympic head coach and Arizona State head coach Bob Bowman to initially discuss Regan Smith announcing that she would be moving to Tempe to train at ASU. While we did discuss that, we had to start the podcast by asking the legendary coach of Michael Phelps what he thought of the 17-year-old David Popovici not only breaking the world record in the 100 free, but becoming the first man in textile under 1:43 in the 200m freestyle. This swim sandwiched Popovici between Michael Phelps and Yannick Agnel on the all-time performer’s list, both athletes Bowman worked with in the past.

Bowman gives great insight into what Popovici does well in the water and where his development could take him. He then proceeds to discuss Regan Smith moving to ASU and what that will look like for her future in terms of training. Bowman also touches on his rapidly growing Post-grad group after the addition of Chase Kalisz, Jay Litherland, and Sierra Schmidt (in addition to Smith) and the development of Leon Marchand from Olympian to NCAA champion to 2x world champion in both IM events this summer.

