2022 European Championships: Day 6 Finals Live Recap

2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The penultimate night of finals from the Foro Italico pool in Rome should be another exciting one as some of the top performers of the European Championships thus far will be back in the water looking for more glory.

One of the main highlights of the session will be the final of the men’s 200 fly, which kicks things off.

Hungary’s Kristof Milak has had a very strong showing thus far, and he’ll now take on his best event where he has a chance to re-lower the world record he set at the World Championships less than two months ago.

We’ll also see a couple of living legends in the women’s events, as Sarah Sjostrom aims to reclaim the title in the 50 freestyle as the reigning world champion and Katinka Hosszu vies for her sixth career gold medal in the women’s 200 IM after her run of five straight victories came to an abrupt halt last year.

In the men’s 1500 freestyle, Italian Gregorio Paltrinieri will look to bring the home crowd to its feet yet again as he seeks the men’s distance double after winning the 800 free earlier in the competition.

Paltrinieri won the 1500 three straight times from 2012 to 2016, but hasn’t reached the top of the podium at the European Championships since, placing third in 2018 and then picking up silver last year.

Like Milak, Paltrinieri could also realistically take a run at the world record, having produced the second-fastest swim in history at the World Championships in 14:32.80, less than two seconds shy of Sun Yang‘s world record set in 2011 (14:31.02).

Of course, the win is from a sure thing for Paltrinieri, as the last two champions in the event, Florian Wellbrock and Mykhailo Romanchuk, are also in the field.

The trio have had some excellent battles with each other over the years, and we should be in store for another one tonight.

The home nation is also favored for gold in the men’s 50 breast with Nicolo Martinenghi and in the women’s 100 back with Margherita Panziera.

The night will conclude with the mixed 4×200 freestyle relay, an event that’s not raced at any other major competition and only made its Euros debut in 2018.

Germany won the inaugural title four years ago, and then Great Britain secured gold last year. The teams seemingly kept their cards close to their vests in the heats, with France (7:38.82) qualifying first ahead of Great Britain (7:40.84) and Italy (7:41.22).

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

The fastest man in history put his 200 butterfly prowess on display once again, as Kristof Milak opened up a big early lead in the final before widening his gap over the field on the back-half en route to winning his third straight European title in the event.

Milak got out quick in 52.59, splitting 24.31/28.28, and then held steady coming home for a final time of 1:52.01, winning by well over two and a half seconds.

The swim is the sixth-fastest of Milak’s career, and the seventh-fastest in history. Michael Phelps (1:51.51) is the only swimmer to ever record a time faster than Milak’s tonight.

Milak set the world record of 1:50.34 at the World Championships in June.

In a mad scramble for the minor medals, Richard Marton made it a 1-2 for Hungary after moving up from fifth at the final turn, running down Italians Alberto Razzetti and Giacomo Carini to win silver in a best time of 1:54.78.

Razzetti (1:55.01) and Carini (1:55.17) made it a 3-4 finish for Italy, with Carini establishing a new lifetime best.

