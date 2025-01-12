“Best of the Rest” Breaststroker Keian Lam to Swim for Princeton in 2025-26

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Keian Lam from Naperville, Illinois, has committed to swim and study at Princeton University beginning next fall. He wrote on social media:

“I’m honored to announce my commitment to the admissions process and continue my academic and swimming career at Princeton University! I want to thank my parents, Coach Michael, and my teammates for their endless support. A special thank you to Coach Matt for this amazing opportunity! Go Tigers! 🐅”

Lam is a senior at Waubonsie Valley High School. He swims year-round for Fox Valley Swim Team and specializes in breaststroke. We named him to the “Best of the Rest” section of our ranking of top recruits from the class of 2025.

As a junior at the Illinois IHSA Boys State Championship last February, he came in 3rd in the 100 breast (53.89, a PB at the time) and 5th in the 200 IM (1:49.83). His 1:48.48 in prelims was then a lifetime best. A week later, he competed at Speedo Southern Premier and improved his PBs in the 100 breast (53.70), 200 breast (1:58.73), and 400 IM (3:52.96). He won both breaststroke distances, was 3rd in the 200 IM, and placed 4th in the 400 IM.

At 2024 Winter Juniors West last month, he was an A-finalist in the 100 breast (4th) and 200 breast (6th) and a B finalist in the 200 IM (12th). He earned lifetime bests in the 200 breast and 200 IM.

In long course season, he went his best times in the 100 breast (1:03.09) and 200 breast (2:18.47) in the spring, and notched PBs in the 200 IM (2:05.88), 200 back (2:10.86), and 200 fly (2:08.88) in July.

Best SCY times:

100 breast – 53.70

200 breast – 1:57.79

200 IM – 1:47.02

400 IM – 3:52.96

Lam is within .32 of the Princeton freshman record in the 100 breast (Andrew Zou broke it this weekend against Navy and Kenyon with 53.38). He would have scored at last year’s Ivy League Men’s Championships in the A final of the 100 breast and the B final of the 200 breast and 200 IM. He will suit up for the Tigers with fellow class of 2029 swimming commits John Rusnock, Oliver Rowe, Alex Townsend, Jake Tarara, and Jiarui Xue, and diver Chase Sorosky.

