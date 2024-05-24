U.S. Open Qualifier Alex Townsend Makes Verbal Commitment to Princeton for 2025-26

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Alex Townsend, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American from Raleigh, North Carolina, has announced his verbal commitment to the application process* at Princeton University, where he hopes to pursue a degree in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering beginning in the 2025-26 school year.

“I’m extremely excited and honored to announce my commitment to the admissions process at Princeton University! I’m thrilled for the chance to spend four years at a school with not only world class academics and athletics, but also an amazing team and school culture! Thank you Coach Matt and Coach Mia for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. I’d also like to thank my family, teammates, and all my coaches for their support and guidance over the years. Go Tigers! 🐅”

Townsend is a junior at William G. Enloe High School where he holds the school records in the 100 fly, 100 breast, and 200 medley relay. He has swum for Marlins of Raleigh (MOR) since he was 8 and now trains under Paul Silver in the Senior Elite Group.

Townsend was runner-up in the 100 fly (48.19) and placed 7th in the 100 breast (56.29) at the 2024 North Carolina High School 4A State Championships. He earned lifetime bests in both events. He also scored a PB in the 100 free (46.61) leading off the 4×100 free relay. A couple of weeks later, at the North Carolina LSC Senior Short Course Championships, he lowered his times in the 50 free (.8 second), 200 free (-6.2 seconds), 200 back (-2.8 seconds), 200 fly (-1 second), and 200 IM (-2.3 seconds), and 400 IM (-4.4 seconds). He won the state title in the 200 IM and also finaled in the 200 free (12th), 200 breast (10th), 200 fly (6th), and 400 IM (8th). He dropped another second in the 400 IM at the TAC TITANS Tar Heel States in March, and also picked up PBs in the 100 back and 200 breast.

Townsend kicked off 2024 long course season at Spring Sectionals with new best times in the LCM 100 free (54.73), 100 breast (1:07.15), 100 fly (56.22), 200 fly (2:09.53), and 200 IM (2:08.74).

He will join the Princeton men’s swimming and diving class of 2029 with verbal commits Jiarui Xue and Oliver Rowe.

Best SCY times:

200 IM – 1:48.58

100 fly – 48.19

200 fly – 1:48.72

100 breast – 56.29

200 breast – 2:00.98

*Note: A verbal commitment between an Ivy League coach and a prospective student-athlete is not an offer of admission, as only the Admission Office has that authority. The coach can only commit his or her support in the admission process. Ivy League Admission Offices do not issue “Likely Letters” before October 1 of the prospective student-athlete’s senior year of high school. The Likely Letter, while issued after an initial read of the student’s application, is not an offer of admission to the university.

