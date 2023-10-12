Princeton Kicks Off 2025 Recruiting with Verbal from “Honorable Mention” Oliver Rowe

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Oliver Rowe from Round Rock, Texas, has made a verbal commitment to the application process* at Princeton University for fall 2025.

“I am excited and honored to announce my commitment to the admissions process at Princeton University. I would like to thank my family, friends, and coaches for helping me through this process. Go Tigers! 🐅”

Rowe swims for Nitro Swimming. His sweet spot is the 200/500 free and, with the 6th-fastest middle distance times in his cohort, we named him “Honorable Mention” on our Way Too Early list of top recruits from the high school class of 2025.

He kicked off his 2022-23 short course season with a PB in the 1000 free (9:21.97) in October, then notched lifetime bests in the 200/500/1650 free at Winter Juniors West. He placed 18th in the 200 (1:37.16), 12th in the 500 (4:23.10), and 40th in the mile (15:45.53).

Rowe eschewed the 800/1500 distances this summer, though, opting to race the 50/100/200/400 free and the 100/200 fly at Summer Junior Nationals. He finaled in the 100 free (14th), 200 free (7th), and 200 fly (23rd) and lowered his times in the 50/100 free by .4/.8, respectively (23.95/51.08). His best times in the other events come from last summer’s Junior Nationals, when he clocked 1:51.25/3:57.57 in the 200/400 free and 2:01.44 in the 200 fly.

Best SCY times:

100 free – 45.29

200 free – 1:37.16

500 free – 4:23.10

1000 free – 9:21.97

1650 free – 15:45.53

Rowe’s times would already score at Ivy League Men’s Championships in B finals of the 200/500 free. As for Day 4 events, it took 15:37.65 to make top 16 in the mile and 45.04 to score in the C final of the 100 free.

*Note: A verbal commitment between an Ivy League coach and a prospective student-athlete is not an offer of admission, as only the Admission Office has that authority. The coach can only commit his or her support in the admission process. Ivy League Admission Offices do not issue “Likely Letters” before October 1 of the prospective student-athlete’s senior year of high school. The Likely Letter, while issued after an initial read of the student’s application, is not an offer of admission to the university.

