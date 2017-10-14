Beeler, Flatt Lead Huskers to 68-Point Win over Northern Iowa

NEBRASKA VS. NORTHERN IOWA

Friday, October 13th

University of Northern Iowa Wellness & Recreation Center

Cedar Falls, Iowa

Results

Nebraska took down the University of Northern Iowa in the Huskers’ season opener this weekend, winning the meet 154-86. The UNI team put up a good fight, winning six of the 13 events.

Former gymnast Tori Beeler was the big point scorer for the ‘skers, winning both the 200 IM (2:06.87) and the 100 breast (1:05.12). Kaylyn Flatt doubled up on individual wins as well, taking the 500 by nearly five seconds in 5:03.26 and the 1000 by 13 seconds with 10:19.24.

Northern Iowa’s Katie Taylor and Molly Lembezeder were the high scorers of the meet, each taking two individual events and a relay. Taylor edged out Nebraska’s Autumn Haebig for the 200 free win with 1:52.13, later coming out ahead of Haebig again for the 100 back win in 55.93. Lembezeder swept the sprint events with 24.11 in the 50 free and 52.65 in the 100 free.

The Northern Iowa duo also teamed up with Moriah Ross and Crystal Florman to win the 200 medley relay in 1:45.28, beating out Nebraska by over two seconds. Nebraska’s Lindsay Helferich, Allie Worrall, Haebig, and Jessica Pentlarge won the other relay with 1:38.28 in the 200 free relay.

University of Nebraska Press Release

Cedar Falls, Iowa- The Nebraska swimming and diving team started their season off strong with a win over the University of Northern Iowa.

The Big Red started the meet strong with a second place finish in the 200-yard medley relay with Carla Gonzales-Garcia, Tori Beeler, Dana Posthuma and Lindsay Helferich (1:47.38).

In the 1000-yard freestyle, team captain Kaylyn Flatt knotched a first place finish (10:19.24) and Bridget Pacilio followed for second (10:32.92).

Freshman Autumn Haebig found a second place finish in the 200-yard freestyle (1:52.43), followed by Savannah Savitt in third (1:56.87).

Helferich got on the board again for the Huskers with a third-place win in the 50-yard freestyle (24.67) and so did Beeler with a first-place finish in the 200-yard IM (2:06.87). Team captain Jordan Ehly followed behind Beeler for third place (2:06.87).

Junior diver Katrina Voge found a first place finish in the one-meter dive with her score of 267.90. Freshman Grace Tiernon placed second at 248.47.

Freshman Izzie Murray had a first-place win in the 100-yard butterfly (56.44) followed by Posthuma (57.15).

Allie Worrall and Gonzales-Garcia came in second and third in the 100-yard freestyle, respectively (53.90 and 53.98).

Haebig earned a second second-place finish in the 100-yard backstroke with her time of 57.62, and team captain Anna McDonald finished third (58.95).

Flatt secured a second first-place finish for the Huskers in the 500-yard freestyle (5:03.26), followed by Rachel Powers for second (5:08.10) and Allison Kopas for third (5:10.70).

All-American Abi Knapton earned a first-place finish in the three-meter dive with her score of 290.63. She was followed by Voge (270.53) and Tiernon (239.85) for second and third, respectively.

Beeler picked up a first place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:05.12) and Ehly finished third (1:05.88).

In the 200-yard freestyle relay, the Big Red finished strong and took the top three finishes. Helferich, Worrall, Haebig and Pentlarge (1:38.28) came in first. Marvin Sutton, Kopas, Murray and Shea Bougie finished second (1:39.66) and Gonzalez-Garcia, Savitt, Sickle and Flatt came in third (1:41.01).

The final score of the meet was 154-86. The Huskers will look to continue their hot start in the home opener at the Devaney Nataorium on Oct. 21 against Iowa State.