Bearcats Pick Up Home Sweep of Miami (Ohio)

Miami (Ohio) at Cincinnati

Men: Cincinnati def. Miami 158.50-141.50

Women: Cincinnati def. Miami 181-119

Results

Cincinnati, Ohio

Nov. 10, 2010

Courtesy: Cincinnati Athletics

CINCINNATI – University of Cincinnati swimming and diving had a strong showing on Saturday afternoon in a sweep of regional rival Miami.

For the first time since January 12, 2001 the Bearcats women took down the RedHawks with a final score of 181-119. UC’s men triumphed by a score of 158.5-141-5.

INDIVIDUAL WINNERS

• The day started on the diving boards where Claire Schuermann won both 1-meter (270.90) and 3-meter (268.13)

• Rocky Laabs got it started in the lanes with a win in the 1000 free (10:04.40)

• Toby Van Dyke followed with a win in the same event (9:24.47), followed by teammate Tyler Jones

• Din Selmanovic posted his first win of the day in the 200 free (1:39.69) with Justin Crew coming in second

• Victoria Hunt won the 100 breaststroke (1:03.68) followed by Dee Sopapong

• Dominic Polling finished first in the 100 breaststroke (56.24). Dalton Lillibridge finished second

• Parker Saladin was first to the wall in the 200 fly (1:49.04)

• Olivia Schmelzer brought in the top time in the 50 free (23.51) and the 100 free (51.72)

• Sopapong won the 200 breaststroke (2:18.05)

• Lillibridge bested Polling in the 200 breast (2:03.11) as the duo took the top two spots once again

• Laabs also won the 500 free (4:57.96) with Sydney St. Rose Finear finishing second

• The men swept the 500 free with Selmanovic winning it (4:35.69) and Van Dyke and Jones coming second and third, respectively

• Camryn Streid won the 200 IM (2:05.62) for the Bearcats

• Polling picked up another victory in the 200 IM (1:51.61) with Connor Blatt tying for second place

• To cap off the day, Abby Johnston, Schmelzer, Lina Kutsko and Maddie Exton won the 400 free relay

UP NEXT

The Bearcats travel to IUPUI for the House of Champions Invite Friday, November 16 through Sunday, November 18

Courtesy: Miami (Ohio) Athletics

CINCINNATI, Ohio – The Miami University swimming and diving team fell to Cincinnati in a dual meet on Saturday. The men lost by a 158.50-141.50 margin while the women lost by a 181-119 margin.

The RedHawk women are now 4-2 in dual meets and the men now hold a 2-2 record in dual meets.

The Miami men swept the diving competition, taking the top three places in the 3-mtr and winning the 1-mtr as well. Ryan Nash won the 3-mtr competition (335.10) with Harrison Moncino (321.07) and Sam Wiedemann (293.55) finishing second and third, respectively. Moncino won the 1-mtr dive with a score of 290.18.

Maddie Folta led the Miami women divers in both the 1-mtr and 3-mtr, finishing second in the 1-mtr (243.75) and third in the 3-mtr (241.65).

Both the men and women won the 200 medley relay. Izzy Herb, Hannah Fuchs, Kayleigh Cannon and Abby Stone made up the winning women’s team (1:44.95). James Wray, Noah Barr, Iago Moussalem and Nick Ward made up the winning men’s team (1:31.45).

In the 100 back, Herb was the fastest on the women’s side (55.95) and Wray was the fastest on the men’s side (50.34). Herb (2:00.84) and Wray (1:49.58) also won the 200 back.

Ella Moynihan won the 200 free (1:50.26) and finished second in the 50 free (23.95) and 100 free (51.73). Ward won the 50 free (21.12) and 100 free (46.01) on the men’s side.

Cannon won the 200 fly (2:02.20) and 100 fly (55.77) for the women. Iago Moussalem (48.72) and Kayky Mota (48.85) finished in the top two spots for the men in the 100 fly. Mota was the runner up in the 200 fly (1:50.33).

Emma Bradley was the runner up for the women in the 1000 free (10:10.50) while Brandon Crist finished third for the men (9:39.04).

Fuchs was the runner up for the 200 breast (2:18.71) and the 200 IM (2:06.41). Mota tied for second place in the 200 IM (1:52.98).

The Miami men won the 400 free relay (3:04.38). Moussalem, Nic Wamsley, Diego Valentim and Ward made up the winning team. Moynihan, Herb, Molly Zilch and Stone finished second among the women’s teams (3:29.60).

The RedHawks host the Miami Invitational, beginning on Thursday, Nov. 29, at the Nixon Aquatic Center.