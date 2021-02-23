Baylor Stanton Breaks 13-14 Georgia LSC Record in 100-Yard IM at 52.97

2021 Georgia 14&U Age Group State Championships

Top 5 Combined Team Scores

SwimAtlanta- 2,629 Chattahoochee Gold Swim Club- 2,040 Dynamo Swim Club- 2,030 US Aquatics Club- 472 Aiken-Augusta Swim League- 409.50

Top 5 Girls Team Scores

SwimAtlanta- 1,523 Chattahoochee Gold Swim Club- 1,009 Dynamo Swim Club- 763 Aiken-Augusta Swim League- 308 Spartans Aquatic Club- 271

Top 5 Boys Team Scores

Dynamo Swim Club- 1,267 SwimAtlanta- 1,106 Chattahoochee Gold Swim Club- 941 Lanier Aquatics- 307 US Aquatics Club- 219

At the 2021 Georgia 14&U State Championships, 13-year-old Baylor Stanton of Gwinnett Aquatics set a new 13-14 Georgia LSC record in the 100-yard IM, posting a 52.97. Stanton’s previous lifetime best of 56.29 was set at last year’s 14&U state meet, which is also the 11-12 LSC record. While not a traditional event for the 13-14 age group, Stanton ranks as the 11th-fastest 13-14 swimmer in the event in the last six years. Stanton’s time is also the 2nd-fastest ever by a 13-year-old in the last few years, only behind Josh Zuchowski‘s 51.90 from 2018. Stanton’s new record shaved 0.02s off the 2018 record, held by Dynamo’s Kamal Muhammad. Stanton’s time is now the top US time in the boys 13-14 age group, not to mention the top 13-year-old time this season.

2020-2021 Boys 13-14 Rankings – 100 IM SCY

Baylor Stanton– 52.97, 2021 GA 14 & Under SC Champs Jake Wang- 53.70, 2020 MA SSC Sprint Spectacular Thomas Heilman- 53.72, 2020 VA Cavalier Aquatics Intrasquad Jason Zhao- 54.61, 2020 OH AP BASH PCY Dual Javier Colmenares- 55.27, 2020 FG 30th Annual Speedo Winter Champs

Stanton wound up sweeping the IM events, winning the 200 IM (1:55.45) and 400 IM (4:03.34). Both of those swims are among the top 20 times in the boys 13-14 age group this season, with his 400 IM now #9 and 200 IM now #20. Stanton also topped the 100 free with a sub-48 effort of 47.94 along with overall runner-up swims in the 200 free (1:44.69), 100 back (53.16), 200 back (1:55.73), and 200 fly (1:56.57). Stanton’s 9th swim was in the 100 fly, where he placed 3rd overall at 52.29.

Moving up in the boys 13-14 rankings for the 2020-2021 season was Swim Macon Aquatic Club’s Caden Cahill, who swam the top 200 fly time with a 1:53.93. That time now ranks #9 in the nation this season for 13-14 boys. Cahill was also the top swimmer in the 100 back, clocking in a 53.09.

14-year-old Bennett Baer of Tidal Wave Swimming topped the 1000 free in 9:50.64, which is now #13 in the nation this season. Placing second overall in the event was Dynamo Swim Club’s 14-year-old Cooper Mcdonald, also clocking in another 10 minutes at 9:55.88. Mcdonald also topped the boys 13-14 200 back (1:55.26) and 500 free (4:45.36).

Dynamo teammate 14-year-old Liam Long also topped three events overall, the 50 free (22.33), 200 free (1:44.33), and 100 fly (51.74). Mcdonald and Long’s multiple wins contributed to Dynamo Swim Club’s top boys team score.

SwimAtlanta was also a dominant presence in the results, with the club topping the girls team scores and the combined team scores. Highlighting SwimAtlanta was 14-year-old Lila Lillie, who won the 100 IM with a sub-minute effort of 59.61, which is now #9 in the girl 13-14 age group this season. Lillie also topped the 100 back in 56.45, now #17 this season. Fellow 14-year-0ld teammate Emma Reiser topped a total five events to propel SwimAtlanta’s team score, winning the 200 free (1:53.47), 500 free (4:57.80), 1000 free (10:21.13), 200 fly (2:06.44), 400 IM (4:34.32).

More Multi-Winners