Baylor Stanton Breaks 13-14 Georgia LSC Record in 100-Yard IM at 52.97

2021 Georgia 14&U Age Group State Championships
- February 19-21, 2021
- Multi-Site (GA)
- SCY (25y)
- Complete Results
- Full Team Scores
Top 5 Combined Team Scores
- SwimAtlanta- 2,629
- Chattahoochee Gold Swim Club- 2,040
- Dynamo Swim Club- 2,030
- US Aquatics Club- 472
- Aiken-Augusta Swim League- 409.50
Top 5 Girls Team Scores
- SwimAtlanta- 1,523
- Chattahoochee Gold Swim Club- 1,009
- Dynamo Swim Club- 763
- Aiken-Augusta Swim League- 308
- Spartans Aquatic Club- 271
Top 5 Boys Team Scores
- Dynamo Swim Club- 1,267
- SwimAtlanta- 1,106
- Chattahoochee Gold Swim Club- 941
- Lanier Aquatics- 307
- US Aquatics Club- 219
At the 2021 Georgia 14&U State Championships, 13-year-old Baylor Stanton of Gwinnett Aquatics set a new 13-14 Georgia LSC record in the 100-yard IM, posting a 52.97. Stanton’s previous lifetime best of 56.29 was set at last year’s 14&U state meet, which is also the 11-12 LSC record. While not a traditional event for the 13-14 age group, Stanton ranks as the 11th-fastest 13-14 swimmer in the event in the last six years. Stanton’s time is also the 2nd-fastest ever by a 13-year-old in the last few years, only behind Josh Zuchowski‘s 51.90 from 2018. Stanton’s new record shaved 0.02s off the 2018 record, held by Dynamo’s Kamal Muhammad. Stanton’s time is now the top US time in the boys 13-14 age group, not to mention the top 13-year-old time this season.
2020-2021 Boys 13-14 Rankings – 100 IM SCY
- Baylor Stanton– 52.97, 2021 GA 14 & Under SC Champs
- Jake Wang- 53.70, 2020 MA SSC Sprint Spectacular
- Thomas Heilman- 53.72, 2020 VA Cavalier Aquatics Intrasquad
- Jason Zhao- 54.61, 2020 OH AP BASH PCY Dual
- Javier Colmenares- 55.27, 2020 FG 30th Annual Speedo Winter Champs
Stanton wound up sweeping the IM events, winning the 200 IM (1:55.45) and 400 IM (4:03.34). Both of those swims are among the top 20 times in the boys 13-14 age group this season, with his 400 IM now #9 and 200 IM now #20. Stanton also topped the 100 free with a sub-48 effort of 47.94 along with overall runner-up swims in the 200 free (1:44.69), 100 back (53.16), 200 back (1:55.73), and 200 fly (1:56.57). Stanton’s 9th swim was in the 100 fly, where he placed 3rd overall at 52.29.
Moving up in the boys 13-14 rankings for the 2020-2021 season was Swim Macon Aquatic Club’s Caden Cahill, who swam the top 200 fly time with a 1:53.93. That time now ranks #9 in the nation this season for 13-14 boys. Cahill was also the top swimmer in the 100 back, clocking in a 53.09.
14-year-old Bennett Baer of Tidal Wave Swimming topped the 1000 free in 9:50.64, which is now #13 in the nation this season. Placing second overall in the event was Dynamo Swim Club’s 14-year-old Cooper Mcdonald, also clocking in another 10 minutes at 9:55.88. Mcdonald also topped the boys 13-14 200 back (1:55.26) and 500 free (4:45.36).
Dynamo teammate 14-year-old Liam Long also topped three events overall, the 50 free (22.33), 200 free (1:44.33), and 100 fly (51.74). Mcdonald and Long’s multiple wins contributed to Dynamo Swim Club’s top boys team score.
SwimAtlanta was also a dominant presence in the results, with the club topping the girls team scores and the combined team scores. Highlighting SwimAtlanta was 14-year-old Lila Lillie, who won the 100 IM with a sub-minute effort of 59.61, which is now #9 in the girl 13-14 age group this season. Lillie also topped the 100 back in 56.45, now #17 this season. Fellow 14-year-0ld teammate Emma Reiser topped a total five events to propel SwimAtlanta’s team score, winning the 200 free (1:53.47), 500 free (4:57.80), 1000 free (10:21.13), 200 fly (2:06.44), 400 IM (4:34.32).
More Multi-Winners
- Cracking the top five boys 11-12 times in the 50-yard fly this season was another SwimAtlanta’ swimmer, 12-year-old Carson Waters. Waters had the top time at the GA Champs at 25.72, which now ranks 5th in the nation this season. Waters also swam the top meet times in the 50 free (24.26) and 100 IM (1:00.65).
- 12-year-old Caroline Hughes of Chattahoochee Gold Swim Club swept all three breaststroke events in the 11-12 age group, posting lifetime bests in the 50 breast (33.19), 100 breast (1:11.46), and 200 breast (2:38.38). Metro Atlanta’s Sarah Paisley Owen also won two events in the 11-12 category, the 50 fly (27.41) and the 100 back (1:01.94).
- Dynamo Swim Club’s Troy Sopa topped 8 events in the boys 10&U age group, winning the 50 free (27.87), 100 free (1:01.73), 50 back (31.93), 100 back (1:07.90), 50 fly (29.76), 100 fly (1:09.32), 100 IM (1:10.28), 200 IM (2:30.21).
- Aiken-Augusta’s Heba Fouitah also won four events for the 10&U girls, swimming efforts in the 200 free (2:23.12), 50 back (33.03), 100 back (1:10.33), 100 fly (1:13.82). Her teammate Amina McCowin swept both 10&U girls’ breaststroke events, swimming 37.12 in the 50 breast and 1:25.27 in the 100 breast. DeKalb’s Skeylar Richards swept the 100 IM (1:13.25) and 200 IM (2:44.51) while Savannah Swim Team’s Allie Pearson swept the 50 free (28.10), 100 free (1:04.00), and 50 fly (30.88).
The article says he broke the 100 IM record but it says 100 fly on top of the national rankings. Good job to those swimmers though!