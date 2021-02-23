Daily Swim Coach Workout #356

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
- Target level: National/ Collegiate Level, Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: 19 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
RSD National/Championship
Saturday AM [1/23/21]
C2/W3
High School: options, if have to choose=club best bet and my suggestion. Compromise: (tp ex) check in but dont train, do both.
CIF: ?
Racing Coming back soon! Let’s be ready, starts with MINDSET!
5×100 free @1:15/1:20/1:25/1:30 FLOW WU
400 IM scull/swim by 25
8×25 build o=k e=sw
3x
100 form choice stroke building g1 or 2 @1:35
2×50 1=build to Push Pace 1=PP @1:00
Racing heat set up
4×75 sw-dr-sw g3
10 streamline bobs
Race 500 free [or 400 IM]
4×25 rebuild
4×50 d/s g3
10 bobs
200 Prime Race
4×25 rebuild
4×50 same
10 bobs
100 choice race
4×25 rebuild
4×50 same
10 bobs
50 free race
4×25 rebuild
4×25 drill
25 race!
4×25 rebuild
long warm down set 525
Joe Benjamin
Head Coach, Rancho San Dieguito
