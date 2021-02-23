Daily Swim Coach Workout #356

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old

Target level: National/ Collegiate Level, Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 19 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

RSD National/Championship

Saturday AM [1/23/21]

C2/W3

Racing Coming back soon! Let’s be ready, starts with MINDSET!



5×100 free @1:15/1:20/1:25/1:30 FLOW WU

400 IM scull/swim by 25

8×25 build o=k e=sw

3x

100 form choice stroke building g1 or 2 @1:35

2×50 1=build to Push Pace 1=PP @1:00

Racing heat set up

4×75 sw-dr-sw g3

10 streamline bobs

Race 500 free [or 400 IM]

4×25 rebuild

4×50 d/s g3

10 bobs

200 Prime Race

4×25 rebuild

4×50 same

10 bobs

100 choice race

4×25 rebuild

4×50 same

10 bobs

50 free race

4×25 rebuild

4×25 drill

25 race!

4×25 rebuild

long warm down set 525