Bayer Lowers Austrian Record To 59.59 In 100 Breaststroke

2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The semi-final of the men’s 100m breaststroke tonight in Rome was a quick one, with the top 5 finishers all dipping under the minute mark.

Among them was Austrian Valentin Bayer who nabbed the 4th seed in a time of 59.59. Not only was that a new lifetime best for the 22-year-old, but it also registered as a new national record.

Prior to these 2022 European Championships, the Austrian national record stood at the 59.93 Bernard Reitshammer logged at the Graz Trophy in 2021.

This morning during the heats, Bayer busted out a time of 59.76 to become the second man ever from his nation to dip under the 1:00 barrier.

Flash forward to tonight and Bayer took things down even further, hacking .17 off of that new PB to the 59.59 national record on the books now.

The entire field is taking advantage of the fact that reigning world record holder and Olympic champion Adam Peaty of Great Britain has opted out of this entire competition.

Finals Qualifiers: