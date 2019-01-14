Barksdale Goes 4:17 in 400 IM as South Carolina Beats East Carolina

EAST CAROLINA V. SOUTH CAROLINA

January 12th, 2019

Hosts: Duke

Results

Scores Women: South Carolina 185, East Carolina 115 Men: South Carolina 180, East Carolina 120



WOMEN’S MEET

All-American Emma Barksdale and distance specialist Kate Sanderson led the way for the Gamecock women yesterday against the visiting ECU Pirates.

Barksdale was 28.01 on USC’s B relay swimming breast to kick things off, then swam to wins in the 100 breast (1:01.31) and 400 IM (4:17.84). She won the IM by over twelve seconds. Barksdale also raced the 200 back in exhibition, posting a 1:59.96. Gamecock Emily Cornell won that one in 1:59.76. Meanwhile, freshman Sanderson hit a dual meet best in her 1000 free win, going 9:52.70. She was back in the 500 free, going 4:56.85.

Christina Lappin was another double winner for the Gamecocks, taking the 50 free first (23.43) and then the 100 fly (54.43). She won the 100 fly by hundredths, as teammate Hallie Kinsey, another freshman, was just behind in 54.46. Kinsey also split a 24.41 fly on their medley relay and went 1:50.15 in the 200 free, but she exhibitioned that, too, and teammate Melinda Novoszath took it in 1:50.63.

MEN’S MEET

Fynn Minuth had a fantastic day. Winning three events, he hit season bests in them all. Minuth, a senior, was 1:38.49 to take the 200 free, then 1:48.77 in the 200 fly, then 4:27.82 in the 500 free. He had no relay duties, focusing solely on his individual events, racking up 27 points for the Gamecocks.

In the 1000 free, Gamecocks Rafael Davila and Cody Bekemeyer battled for the win. Davila flipped halfway with the lead at 4:33.26, two seconds ahead of Bekemeyer, but Bekemeyer closed the gap over the last 200. However, despite out-splitting Davila 26.29 to 27.04, Davila held on for the win 9:14.29 to 9:14.92. Bekemeyer would get a win of his own, claiming the 400 IM (3:58.19).

Lionel Khoo had a strong swim in the 100 breast, breaking 55 seconds to win at 54.85. He also split a 21.84 fly on their 200 medley relay.

ECU got a few wins of their own, too. Marek Osina won the 200 back (1:48.58), while Magnus Andersen took the 100 back (50.44) and Gavin Erdmann won the 50 free (21.01). Jacek Arentewicz then won a tight race in the 200 breast, going 2:00.28.