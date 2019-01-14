DeSorbo on Fong 100 Fly: “If you think you can do it… go ahead” (Video)

Reported by Robert Gibbs.

The Virginia Cavaliers toppled the Virginia Tech Hokies in both men’s and women’s competition today in UVA’s final home dual of the season.

Virginia seniors Zach Fong and Bryce Keblish wanted to do something special for their last home meet ever. With UVA’s victory securely in hand, the Cavaliers exhibitioned the 100 fly, and Fong and Keblish donned tech suits with a specific goal in mind – pushing each other to take down the school and pool records.

Fong succeeded, dropping a stunning 45.53 swim that broke his own school record of 45.73 from last year’s NCAAs, as well as the previous pool record of 46.1, set by Venezuelan Olympian Albert Subarits back in 2016.

The Virginia men got double victories from Fong (100/200 fly), Keefer Barnum (100/200 breast), and Brendan Casey (500/1000 free).

Virginia Tech held tough in a few key events, with freestylers Ian Ho and Lane Stone earning wins in the 50 free and 200, respectively. Additionally, Ho split 43.77 and Stone anchored in 44.01 as the Hokies won the 400 free relay by a scant 0.01s in a thrilling conclusion.

On the women’s side, there wasn’t anything quite as compelling as Fong’s swim, time-wise, but the Cavalier women were more dominant in their win, taking every single event, and sweeping the top 4 spots in several of them.

Paige Madden led UVA with three individual victories, taking the 1000 free, 200 fly, and 200 back. Morgan Hill took the 200 free and the 100 fly, and split 21.60 to anchor the medley relay, and 49.35 on the 2nd leg of the 400 free relay. Diver Sydney Dusel swept the 1m and 3m diving events, tying with fellow Cavalier Kylie Towbin in the latter.