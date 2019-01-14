Futures Finalist Bridget Parker Commits to Dartmouth

Ohio State Swim Club’s Bridget Parker has announced her commitment to Dartmouth College where she will begin in the fall of 2019. Parker added that she was accepted to Dartmouth through the Early Decision application process. She will join Christina Cianciolo in the class of 2023.

“I am pleased to announce my commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at Dartmouth College! Thank you to my parents, my sisters, my friends, Coach Kyle Goodrich and other coaches and teammates who helped me every step of the way. I appreciate Coach Holder, Coach Socha, and Coach Sacco for providing me this outstanding opportunity to be a part of this impressive team. Go Big Green!”

Parker is in her senior year at Olentangy High School in Lewis Center, Ohio. A two-year captain on the school’s swim team, she placed 8th in the 200 IM (2:05.04) and 8th in the 500 free (5:02.83) at the 2018 OHSAA Division I State Championships. Parker also serves as a captain with the Ohio State Swim Club National Team. This summer she competed at Richmond Futures and finaled in the 200m free and 400m IM.

Parker’s best times would have scored points for the Big Green at 2018 Ivy League Women’s Championships in the B finals of the 200/400 IM and in the C finals of the 100/200 breast.

Top SCY times:

200 free – 1:52.67

500 free – 4:59.16

100 breast – 1:06.45

200 breast – 2:22.34

100 fly – 56.59

200 IM – 2:03.80

400 IM – 4:26.37

