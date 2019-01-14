Bucknell Tops Loyola at Home on Friday

Bucknell at Loyola

Jan. 11, 2019

Men: Bucknell 170, Loyola 119

Women: Bucknell 180, Loyola 115

Results

Courtesy: Bucknell Athletics

LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Bucknell men’s swimming & diving team dispatched Loyola, 170-119, to kick off 2019 on Friday afternoon at Kinney Natatorium.

The Bison (3-3, 3-2 Patriot League) used 11 first-place finishes to down the Greyhounds (4-2, 2-2 Patriot League). Chadd Cummings (100 breaststroke, 200 breaststroke), Matt McGoey (200 freestyle, 200 backstroke) and Garrett Sommer (1-meter dive, 3-meter dive) each took first in two events to lead the way.

Bucknell’s other individual champions were Mitch Gavars (1,000 freestyle), Charlie McFarland (50 freestyle), Liam Pitt (100 freestyle) and Jack Rose (100 backstroke). Rose, Cummings, Pitt and McFarland also teamed for a first-place finish in the 200 medley relay.

Rogers added second-place showings in the 100 freestyle and 200 freestyle while Pitt was third in the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly. McFarland was also third in the 100 freestyle.

Will Cadwallader finished just behind Sommer on both boards. He improved his score in the 3-meter dive to 239.33, good for 10th in the Bison annals.

Bucknell returns to the Kinney Natatorium pool tomorrow at 1 p.m. to face Army West Point.

First Place:

Chadd Cummings – 100 breaststroke, 57.49

Chadd Cummings – 200 breaststroke, 2:07.94

Mitch Gavars – 1,000 freestyle, 9:47.78

Charlie McFarland – 50 freestyle, 21.43

Matt McGoey – 200 freestyle, 1:43.52

Matt McGoey – 200 backstroke, 1:55.16

Liam Pitt – 100 freestyle, 47.18

Jack Rose – 100 backstroke, 52.63

Garrett Sommer – 1-meter dive, 251.85

Garrett Sommer – 3-meter dive, 248.93

Jack Rose, Chadd Cummings, Liam Pitt, Charlie McFarland – 200 medley relay, 1:33.39

Second Place:

Will Cadwallader – 1-meter dive, 221.48

Will Cadwallader – 3-meter dive, 239.33 (10th in school history)

Jacob Lubinski – 100 butterfly, 51.78

Nico Pagni – 200 breaststroke, 2:10.26

Sean Quinn – 200 butterfly, 1:56.71

Matt Rakovec – 500 freestyle, 4:44.51

Jack Rogers – 100 freestyle, 48.00

Jack Rogers – 200 freestyle, 1:44.45

Third Place:

Vince Filippini – 200 freestyle, 1:46.43

Nick Haddad – 200 backstroke, 1:56.16

Jacob Lubinski – 200 butterfly, 1:57.08

Charlie McFarland – 100 freestyle, 48.16

Nico Pagni – 100 breaststroke, 59.73

Liam Pitt – 50 freestyle, 21.51

Liam Pitt – 100 butterfly, 52.45

Carter Weiland – 500 freestyle, 4:47.10

The Bucknell women’s swimming & diving team dropped Loyola, 180-115, Friday afternoon at Kinney Natatorium.

The Bison (6-1, 4-1 Patriot League) handed the Greyhounds (5-2, 3-2 Patriot League) their second loss of the season thanks to 11-first place finishes. In total, Bucknell posted a staggering 28 top-three performances.

Julie Byrne (100 backstroke, 200 backstroke) and Abigail Rosenberg (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle) touched the wall first in two events. Other Bison who won individual events were Alexis Faria (200 butterfly), Maddie Hartigan (200 freestyle), Jessica Hurlburt (1-meter dive), Amanda Lauer (500 freestyle), Abby Merriman (1,000 freestyle), Paige Schoelkopf (3-meter dive) and Lindsay Smalec (100 butterfly).

Bucknell went 1-2-3 in the 500 freestyle, 200 backstroke and 3-meter dive. In addition to her first-place finish in the 200 freestyle, Hartigan finished behind Lauer in the 500 freestyle; the freshman was also second behind Rosenberg in the 100 freestyle.

Emma Hadley added second-place showings in the 100 backstroke and 200 backstroke. She also teamed with Maggie Wyngowski, Faria and Rosenberg for a second-place effort in the 200 medley relay.

The Bison return to the Kinney Natatorium pool tomorrow at 1 p.m. to face Army West Point.

First Place:

Julie Byrne – 100 backstroke, 56.88

Julie Byrne – 200 backstroke, 2:03.06

Alexis Faria – 200 butterfly, 2:08.93

Maddie Hartigan – 200 freestyle, 1:53.71

Jessica Hurlburt – 1-meter dive, 224.55

Amanda Lauer – 500 freestyle, 5:17.12

Abby Merriman – 1,000 freestyle, 10:27.27

Abigail Rosenberg – 50 freestyle, 24.44

Abigail Rosenberg – 100 freestyle, 52.72

Paige Schoelkopf – 3-meter dive, 223.43

Lindsay Smalec – 100 butterfly, 57.14

Second Place:

Emma Hadley – 100 backstroke, 57.38

Emma Hadley – 200 backstroke, 2:05.11

Maddie Hartigan – 100 freestyle, 52.80

Maddie Hartigan – 500 freestyle, 5:19.08

Jessica Hurlburt – 3-meter dive, 209.33

Alaina Schumann – 1-meter dive, 216.45

Lindsay Smalec – 200 freestyle, 1:55.40

Mary Weinstein – 100 breaststroke, 1:08.17

Emma Hadley, Maggie Wyngowski, Alexis Faria, Abigail Rosenberg – 200 medley relay, 1:47.64

Third Place:

Steph Boyd – 200 backstroke, 2:06.53

Kelly Cattano – 500 freestyle, 5:20.38

Meagan Hathaway – 1,000 freestyle, 10:41.57

Megan Koczur – 50 freestyle, 24.86

Caroline Mayk – 200 butterfly, 2:11.26

Alaina Schumann – 3-meter dive, 202.05

Mary Weinstein – 200 breaststroke, 2:26.48

Maggie Wyngowski – 100 breaststroke, 1:09.06

Courtesy: Loyola Athletics

LEWISBURG, Pa. – Freshman Sung Lee and sophomore Emma Schouten of the Loyola University men’s and women’s swimming teams each won a pair of individual events as the Greyhounds started the second half of the season with losses at Bucknell University on Friday afternoon.

The men’s team fell by a 170-110 margin while the women’s team dropped a 170-119 decision.

For the men’s team, Lee was a winner in the 200 butterfly (1:50.44) and the 100 butterfly (49.58); he also took second place in the 200 I.M. (2:02.33) and swam the third leg of the 200 medley relay that finished second (1:35.06).

Lee helped the Greyhounds to a sweep in the 200 I.M. Freshman Josh Walker won the event with a time of 1:59.58 and sophomore Mark Boran swam third (2:04.69).

Freshman Reid Hussey also had an impressive performance against the Bison. He won the 500 free (4:44.44) and took fifth-place in the 200 fly (2:00.69). Hussey was also second in the 1000 free (9:51.31).

Another freshman, Jimmy Hayburn earned top four finishes in three different events. He took second place in the 50 free (21.48) and finished fourth in the 100 free (48.37). In the 100 fly, he was fourth with a time of 53.09.

Senior John Callaghan did well breaststroke events. He was second in the 100 breaststroke (58.27) and third in the 200 breaststroke (2:11.33).

Sophomore Mark Boran had a pair of second-place finishes, finishing as runner-up in the 100 backstroke (53.12) and the 200 backstroke (1:55.70). Freshman Jonathan Brooks was third in the 100 back (53.20) and the 200 back (1:56.18).

Freshman diver Jeremy Unanue was third in the one-meter diving (171.53) and the three-meter diving (168.83).

In the 1000 free, freshman Nick Pacitti fourth place (9:53.18). Sophomore Colin Anderson was runner-up in the 200 free (1:49.15). In the 50 free, Patrick Clisham took fourth place (22.08) while Jay Venit was fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:00.46).

In the 200 medley relay, Brooks, Callaghan, Lee and Hayburn took second place with a time of 1:35.06. Brendan Kolar, Clisham, Anderson and Hussey teamed up to win the 200 free relay (1:27.61).

For the women, Schouten was a double-winner as she took first place in the 200 breaststroke (2:22.42) and the 200 I.M. (2:10.47). In addition, she was runner-up in the 1000 free (10:37.98).

Schouten led a Loyola sweep of the top three spots in the 200 I.M. Junior Emily Koegl took second place (2:14.91), just ahead of junior Devin Cronin (2:15.56).

Cronin also finished first in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.73) while Allison Wade finished fifth (1:13.06). In the 200 breaststroke, Cronin was runner-up (2:25.74) to Schouten.

In the 50 free, sophomore Megan Dickey was second with a time of 24.53 seconds as Sophie Jahan took fifth (25,39).

Brooke Sharkey led the Greyhounds in the 200 free (1:59.25) by finishing third.

Elizabeth Walsh and Molly Davis placed in the top four in the 200 fly. Walsh was second (2:10.60) while Davis was fourth (2:12.64).

In the 100 free, Dickey took third place (53.30) and Annie Hayburn was fifth (54.33).

Led by Walsh, the Greyhounds had three swimmers place among the top six in the 100 backstroke. Walsh was third (58.84) while Taylor Ament took fifth (59.87). Hayburn swam sixth (1:00.10).

Walsh and Ament also placed among the top five in the 200 backstroke. Walsh was fourth (2:09.26) while Ament finished fifth (2:10.95).

In the 500 free, Elizabeth Romano took fifth place (5:23.05).

In the 100 butterfly, Koegl and Hayburn placed among the top three. Koegl was runner-up (57.40) and Hayburn took third (57.76).

Lindsey Staszewski was the Greyhounds’ top diver in the one-meter diving (213.30), good for third place. In the three-meter diving, Jess Stolfi was fourth (179.40).

The Greyhounds won both the 200 free relay and the 200 medley relay.

In the 200 medley relay, Walsh, Cronin, Hayburn and Dickey took first place with a time of 1:47.03. Loyola’s second 200 free relay team finished third as Ament, Schouten, Koegl and Faith Tyranski posted a time of 1:48.79.

Tyranski, Sharkey, Jahan and Dickey teamed up to win the 200 free relay with a time of 1:40.90.

Both the men’s and women’s swimming teams return to action on Monday, January 21 when the Greyhounds travel to LaSalle University for a 12 noon meet.