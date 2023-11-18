Ball State’s Payton Kelly Shatters Meet Record with 22.32 50 FR at House of Champions Day 1

19th House of Champions Invitational (2023)

November 16-18, 2023

IUPUI Natatorium, Indianapolis, IN

SCY (25 yards)

Thursday Results

The 19th Annual House of Champions Invite began on Thursday at the IUPUI Natatorium. The invite is host to many mid major division 1 teams.

One of the top swims of the night came in the women’s 50 free, where Ball State’s Payton Kelly clocked a 22.32 to smash the meet record in the event by half a second. In addition to the record, Kelly’s swim marks a new program record for Ball State in the event. Lynn University’s Laura Dekoninck was also under the previous meet record, taking 2nd in 22.74.

The meet record also fell in the men’s 400 medley relay, where IUPUI swam a 3:12.15. Jack Gallob (48.80), Logan Kelly (52.47), Spencer Jyawook (47.20), and Kevin Burke (43.68) combined to earn the win and record.

The men’s 50 free saw Ball State’s Owen Chaye win in 20.03, making it a 50 free sweep by the Cardinals.

IUPUI’s Emmaleigh Zietlow once again showed she’s the top women’s mid-distance and distance threat in the Horizon League, clocking a conference leading 4:49.07 to win the women’s 500 free. She was out really fast, splitting 2:22.01 on the first 250 yards, which means she came home in 2:25.06.

There was a great race in the men’s 500 free between IIendrik Bechtel (Saint Louis), and Youssef Magdy (IUPUI), which saw Bechtel win in 4:26.58 to Magdy’s 4:26.71. Bechtel got out to the faster start, flipping at the halfway point around a second ahead of Magdy, who then closed over the back half.

Alexa Von Holtz won the women’s 200 IM in dominant fashion, winning the race in 2:00.85.

OTHER EVENT WINNERS

Men’s 200 IM: Wyatt Walsh (Quincy) – 1:48.55

(Quincy) – 1:48.55 Women’s 400 medley relay: Ball State (Jones, Wright, Von Holtz, Kelly) – 3:42.56

Women’s 200 free relay: Lynn (Dekoninck, Flack, Schneider, Mertins) – 1:32.88

Men’s 200 free relay: IUPUI (Kyawook, Burke, Niemiec, Kelly) – 1:19.97

TEAM SCORES THRU DAY 1

MEN

IUPUI – 369 Lewis – 314 Ball State – 256 Saint Louis – 220.5 Milwaukee – 209 Quincy – 199.5 Lynn – 180 UIC – 166

WOMEN