Australia’s Anti-Doping Agency Appoints New CEO

With former Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority (ASADA) Chief Executive Ben McDevitt having stepped down from his role this past May, David Sharpe has been named as his new successor.

Sharpe’s career experience stems from police work, including 10 years leading the Australian Federal Police’s National Protection Operations. He also served as General Manager of the Canberra Raiders, an Australian professional rugby team.

Australian Minister for Health and Sport, Greg Hunt, stated of the appointment, “Mr Sharpe’s experience in senior leadership roles in law enforcement and sports administration will ensure ASADA continues to play its vital role in protecting the integrity of Australian sport. As we get closer to the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, we all want to see athletes do well and achieve their potential but we also want to continue to be confident that all competition is clean and fair.”

Hunt continued, “Mr Sharpe brings the qualities and expertise required to steer ASADA’s ongoing work to protect the integrity of sport and the health of Australian athletes.”

The announcement coincides with Australia’s unveiling of its anti-doping initiative for the 2018 Commonwealth Games, one that includes keeping in-competition samples for future testing.

Sharpe’s appointment is for 5 years and he is expected to begin in mid-September.