Arena Pro Swim Series Austin Day 1 Photo Vault

Day one on the first stop of the 2017 Arena Pro Swim Series meet in Austin sees a lot of young talent mixing with Olympic champions on as we break into the new quadrennium. We have our swimming photographer Mike Lewis on hand capturing the action this weekend. Here’s some from today.
MEL STEWART Jr., aka Gold Medal Mel, won three Olympic medals at the 1992 Olympic Games. Mel's best event was the 200 butterfly. He is a former World, American, and NCAA Record holder in the 200 butterfly.
As a writer/producer and sports columnist, Mel has contributed to Yahoo Sports, Universal Sports, …
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!