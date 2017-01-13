Arena Pro Swim Series Austin Day 1 Photo Vault

Day one on the first stop of the 2017 Arena Pro Swim Series meet in Austin sees a lot of young talent mixing with Olympic champions on as we break into the new quadrennium.  We have our swimming photographer Mike Lewis on hand capturing the action this weekend.  Here’s some from today.

Jasmine Hellmer (photo: Mike Lewis)

Lane Stone (photo: Mike Lewis)

Daniel Kim (photo: Mike Lewis)

Ashley McGregor (photo: Mike Lewis)

Katie Matts (photo: Mike Lewis)

Mazen El Kamash (photo: Mike Lewis)

Michael Andrew (photo: Mike Lewis)

Taylor Ruck (photo: Mike Lewis)

Corban Rawls (photo: Mike Lewis)

Fuyu Yshida (photo: Mike Lewis)

jack Grieshop (photo: Mike Lewis)

Eva Merrell (photo: Mike Lewis)

Matthew Connealy (photo: Mike Lewis)

Michael Andrew (photo: Mike Lewis)

Dannhy Erlenmeyer (photo: Mike Lewis)

Bethany Galat (photo: Mike Lewis)

Alexander Zettle (photo: Mike Lewis)

Abigail Harter (photo: Mike Lewis)

 

 

